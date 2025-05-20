1885 Grill Is True Southern Hospitality

Photo above: pecan pie and bread pudding topped with ice cream, by Brian Benefield

[This is the latest installment of “Cobb Cuisine, Culture and Community” by Brian Benefield. Photo above by Brian Benefield]

The two-story brick and stone building of 1885 Grill reminds you of a boutique lodge you may see in the North Georgia mountains, and it just begs you to come in and stay a while. I was meeting Chef Elizabeth Hodges Weaver and my Les Marmiton pal Hank to discuss our menu for the upcoming May cooking event. Elizabeth was kind enough to step in when our scheduled chef had other commitments. She has been a personal chef and caterer for many years and recently owned a chocolate shop in West Cobb, so she knows her way around a kitchen.

I met Chef E, as she’s known to friends, about ten years ago at Cook’s Warehouse in East Cobb. I was her faithful chef’s assistant, and as I recall, we did an Iron Chef challenge with several teams involved. We emerged victorious because of her superlative guidance and knowledge. She is a patient and kind teacher and has an affinity for bacon and chocolate, so you just have to love her.

From the moment you walk into 1885, you feel welcome by the host who seated us, the server who graciously waited on us, and the manager who came by to bring extra croutons for Hank’s Caesar salad. He said they were crazy delicious. We had to start with a Southern staple: homemade pimento cheese, pita bread, and fried okra. According to Chef E, they do the okra the right way by cutting them lengthwise and using only a light batter to keep the veggies extra crispy.

The decor is classically Southern, with black chairs and white tablecloths, but not stuffy by any means. Clean, white wooden shiplap adorns the walls, with warm light fixtures and photos of trains and other historical images from Kennesaw and Cobb County. I opted for the lunch special: a buffalo chicken wrap with cool lettuce, tomato and the king of all Southerly dressings, ranch. They smartly put the buffalo sauce on the side, so as not to saturate the wrap. No one likes a flaccid wrap. I splurged on the mac and cheese for a side, and it was some of the best I’ve had in a long while. Served piping hot in a soufflé ramekin, with all the ooey gooey you’d expect, and the toasty brown edges are the way it oughta be.

I was pretty envious of Chef Elizabeth’s order: the black and bleu burger—a zesty blackened house-ground burger topped with melted blue cheese crumbles and bacon. She had the best order at our table with an artisan bun to hold in all that goodness. It looked juicy and worthy of several napkins. Our server, Lex, was very attentive, refilled my water glass several times, and even brought us some of their house hushpuppies with honey butter as a complimentary treat.

Hank ordered the Caesar salad with crispy fried chicken that he said was moist and delicious, although he couldn’t stop raving about the crunchy, well-seasoned croutons that were the size of a Mini Cooper. We were all pleasantly full at the end of our meal, but Lex used his powers of persuasion to try the Pecan pie bread pudding and didn’t steer us wrong. Lex said this dessert came about by a happy accident in the kitchen when the chef was experimenting with two different things and merged them into a decadent culinary delight. Imagine a slice of pecan pie and bread pudding had a baby, topped with creamy vanilla ice cream and drizzled with caramel.

1885 was just honored by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce with the 2025 Small Business of the Year 2025 award, and it is well-deserved recognition. Our meeting with Chef E and lunch experience at 1885 Grill in Kennesaw was outstanding. Next time, I will check out the upstairs outdoor area with sweeping views of the downtown area and the newly built Piedmont Bank Amphitheater. Sometimes we get spoiled by being able to walk to Marietta Square, but it was nice to venture out and try a new to me spot, and if you visit 1885 Grill, you won’t be disappointed.

