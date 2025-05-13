1885 Grill wins Cobb Chamber’s Small Business of the Year

Photo: (l to r) John Loud greets the 2025 Small Business of the Year Mike Schroeder of 1885 Grill. In the background: 2025 Cobb Chamber Chairman Chris Britton and Chamber President & CEO Sharon Mason (PHOTO: Mooreshots LLC, provided by the Cobb Chamber)

The Cobb Chamber distributed the following press release about its 2025 Small Business awards:

Today, the Cobb Chamber named 1885 Grill the 2025 Small Business of the Year at its Small Business of the Year Awards Luncheon, presented by LOUD Security Systems, Inc. and S.A. White Oil Company.

(l to r) Kim Gresh, John Loud, Mike Schroeder, Sharon Mason, and Chris Britton (Photo: Mooreshots LLC, provided by Cobb Chamber)

For the past 5 years, 1885 Grill has beat the odds for many within the hospitality industry. It opened during the pandemic, and it not only survived, but it found a way to grow. In 2024, 1885 Grill expanded to its newest location in downtown Kennesaw. This expansion allows the business to bring its signature hospitality and dining experience to a broader audience while maintaining the quality service that is a cornerstone to its brand identity.

Owner Mike Schroeder and his team know that delivering exceptional hospitality goes beyond serving great food – it’s about creating meaningful experiences and lasting connections. From investing in its employees’ growth and development, to opening a new location and additional event spaces, 1885 Grill has refined its operational processes and ensured consistency across its locations, building a strong foundation for sustainable growth.

As the Chamber’s 2025 Small Business of the Year, 1885 Grill will compete in the state’s small business of the year competition.

Competitive Application and Selection Process

To be considered for the Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year, each hopeful candidate submits an application to the Cobb Chamber. The applicants must prove an increase in sales or unit volume, provide examples of innovation, discuss adversity and challenges, and thoroughly detail their community involvement. Applications are analyzed and considered by a group of independent community business leaders and affiliates of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

After all the submitted applications are judged and rated, five finalists are selected based on their numerical score. The five finalists are then put through a second step in the application process – a site visit by an independent panel of judges. The visit is meant to be a fresh, in-person opportunity to present the ideals, practices, values and day-to-day operations discussed in their initial application.

2025 Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year

The Cobb Chamber honored the following Top 25 Small Businesses at the 2025 Small Business of the Year Awards:

1885 Grill Acworth Mills Specialty Metals 41 South Creative Modo Modo Agency AED Brands Nothing Bundt Cakes DynamiX Web Design Peachtree Hearing, LLC Eclipse Networks Perfect Image FruiTea Bubbles Cafe Proda Technology, LLC Gaston Street Eats Co. Southeastern Computer Associates Gillis Law Firm, LLC Summit Heating and Air GreenMellen Sundial Pools, LLC HR Knowledge Source The Butcher on Whitlock, LLC Initiating Protection Law Group The Music Studio Atlanta Johnson & Alday, LLC Wasserman Talent Solutions Manay CPA

Minority-Owned Business of the Year

The 2025 Minority-Owned Business of the Year was presented to FruiTea Bubbles Café. The award recognizes a small business that has attained outstanding business achievements and exemplifies the significant contributions made by minority-owned businesses in the country.

Woman-Owned Business of the Year

The 2025 Woman-Owned Business of the Year award recognizes a small business that has attained outstanding business achievement and exemplifies the significant contributions made by women-owned businesses in the country. The 2025 award was presented to The Music Studio Atlanta.

Veteran-Owned Business of the Year

The 2025 Veteran-Owned Business of the Year award recognizes a small business that has attained outstanding business achievements and exemplifies the significant contributions made by veteran-owned businesses in the country. The 2025 award was presented to Essayon Construction Group.

Small Business Hall of Fame

The 2024 Small Business of the Year, Yalo, was also honored during the awards program. The reigning small business of the year is inducted into the Small Business Hall of Fame, which includes all county and state winners of the Small Business of the Year award from Cobb County since 1982.

2025 Businesses to Watch

In order to recognize the impressive accomplishments of many new Cobb businesses, the Cobb Chamber expanded its Small Business of the Year program to include the Businesses To Watch awards presentation. These are businesses that were launched less than three years ago and have already achieved substantial growth. The Alley Stage was named the 2025 Business to Watch.

Community Service Excellence Award Winner

The Community Service Excellence Award is presented to a small business that has made a significant contribution to its community through impactful works of service. Crane Elder Law Firm, LLC was awarded the 2025 award.

Sponsors for the 2025 Small Businesses of the Year awards include Co-Presenting Sponsors, LOUD Security Systems and S.A. White Oil Company; Award Sponsor, CDH Partners; Business to Watch Sponsor, Comcast; Hall of Fame Sponsor, UGA Small Business Development Center at KSU; Woman-Owned Business of the Year Sponsor, Eclipse Networks; Minority-Owned Business of the Year Sponsor, HR Knowledge Source; Veteran-Owned Business of the Year Sponsor, ClearVue; Small Business Week Sponsor, Accounting Consultants of Cobb; VIP Reception Sponsor, Mauldin & Jenkins CFO Navigator; Gold Sponsors, Cobb County Economic Development, Georgia Primary Bank, Manay CPA, North Georgia Staffing, Six Flags Over Georgia, and Yalo; and Silver Sponsors, Brilliantbox, Croft & Associates, Development Authority of Cobb County, and Preferred Personnel Solutions.

Sponsors for the 2025 Marquee Monday include Marquee Sponsor, Superior Plumbing and Superior Cooling & Heating; Host Sponsor, Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre; Catering Sponsor, Delaware North; Production Sponsor, Pure Melon; Tables Sponsor, Classic Tents & Events; and Networking Sponsor, Three-13 Salon, Spa, & Boutique.