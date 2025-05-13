Suspect arrested in alleged attempt to kidnap Mableton 12-year-old

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, a 12-year-old girl is safe after reporting an attempted abduction near her bus stop on Riverside Parkway in Mableton Monday morning, prompting a swift response and arrest by Cobb County Police.

The student disclosed the incident to a school counselor, who alerted authorities. Detectives with the Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit responded, and the child later participated in a forensic interview. During the session, she provided a detailed description of the suspect and the vehicle involved.

That information led investigators to identify and locate the suspect’s vehicle. Members of the department’s VIPER Unit conducted a traffic stop, and the driver—identified by police as a 39-year-old Mableton man—was taken in for questioning by the Special Victims Unit. Following the interview, he was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping under Georgia law (O.C.G.A. 16-5-40).

The investigation remains active. Authorities are asking anyone with additional information related to the incident, listed under case number 25029095, to contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 770-801-3470.

Cobb County Police urged parents and guardians to remain proactive in speaking with their children about safety. The department recommends:

Open Conversations : Talk to children about recognizing suspicious behavior and what to do if they feel unsafe.

: Talk to children about recognizing suspicious behavior and what to do if they feel unsafe. Safety Procedures : Reinforce rules about avoiding strangers and staying with groups.

: Reinforce rules about avoiding strangers and staying with groups. Vigilance : Monitor children’s whereabouts, especially around school transportation times.

: Monitor children’s whereabouts, especially around school transportation times. Reporting: Promptly notify authorities of any suspicious activity in neighborhoods or near bus stops.

The department thanked the child for her courage in reporting the incident and credited her detailed account with helping investigators act quickly.