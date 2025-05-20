Cobb Collaborative Celebrates Georgia Reads Community Award With Students and Local Leaders

Cobb Collaborative submitted the following press release:

Austell, Georgia – Earlier this year, Cobb Collaborative was honored as one of ten recipients of the Georgia Reads Community Award, a statewide recognition for communities that have shown measurable, long-term impact in improving literacy outcomes. The award celebrates organizations with at least three years of collaborative progress toward ensuring every child in Georgia reads proficiently.

Cobb Collaborative marked the occasion last Thursday with a community celebration highlighting the people and partnerships driving that success.

To mark this achievement, Cobb Collaborative hosted a Community Literacy Celebration at Austell Elementary School, where literacy champion and Georgia Reads Coach Malcolm Mitchell led a school-wide assembly for over 350 Pre-K through 5th grade students. Mitchell, a former NFL player and founder of the Share the Magic Foundation, shared his personal journey overcoming reading challenges and inspired the students with a reading of his children’s book, Hey, Georgia.

Mitchell’s organization, Share the Magic Foundation, has served over 2 million children through in-person and virtual programs since 2018, helping young learners discover the joy and power of reading.

At the assembly, students received a personal copy of Hey, Georgia, and a representative from each grade participated in an engaging Q&A session about Malcolm’s personal story and book. The assembly ended on a high note, led by Mitchell, with a spirited and interactive chant:

“When I say ‘Read,’ all of you say ‘Succeed!’”

The students enthusiastically joined in—filling the room with energy, pride, and excitement about reading.

Following the school celebration, Cobb Collaborative welcomed state policymakers, local leaders, and community partners to a formal award presentation in the City of Austell. Mayor Ollie Clemons, Jr. welcomed everyone and invited the community to participate in “Austell Reads,” a new initiative in partnership with The Book Worm Bookstore, to engage the entire community in literacy-based activities.

Other attendees included Powder Springs Mayor Pro-Tem Henry Lust, Powder Springs Council Member Dwight McMutry, Georgia Representatives Lisa Campbell (HD 35), Gabriel Sanchez (HD 42), and Sheila Jones (HD 60), Cobb Board Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, and Cobb School Board of Education Member Leroy “Tre” Hutchins.

During the celebratory award presentation, Scott Johnson, Literacy Chair for the Georgia Council on Literacy, spoke about the urgency of building strong literacy foundations across the state: “Together, we’re putting the tools in their hands, the coaches in communities, and the skills that will allow them to succeed.”

As part of the recognition, Cobb Collaborative received a $25,000 grant from Georgia Reads to continue expanding its cross-sector literacy strategies throughout Cobb County. Cobb Collaborative remains committed to fostering a culture of literacy, ensuring that every child in Cobb County has the tools, support, and community they need to thrive.

About Cobb Collaborative: Cobb Collaborative is a membership of nonprofit organizations, local government, businesses, faith-based organizations, educational institutions, professional organizations, associations, and citizens that share ideas, expertise, and resources to meet the needs of Cobb County residents. The Collaborative serves as the local point of contact for the Get Georgia Reading Campaign. For more information, visit www.cobbcollaborative.org.