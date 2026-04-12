Even if you never set foot in a courtroom, decisions are made in the courts every day that affect the lives of every Cobb resident.

We’ve posted a quiz to test your knowledge of the various courts in Cobb, along with a section of links where you can find the answers to the quiz, and learn more about the topics in the questions.

If you enjoy this quiz, you should subscribe to the Cobb Courier’s free daily newsletter, where you get not only additional short daily quizzes Monday through Thursday, but links to articles from the Cobb County Courier and other news sources.

Follow this link to subscribe to the free daily newsletter, and learn more about your county!

1. In what Cobb County court would a murder trial take place? Magistrate Court State Court Superior Court Probate Court 2. What court handles misdemeanor criminal cases and some civil disputes? State Court Magistrate Court Superior Court Probate Court 3. What court in Cobb County handles small monetary claims? State Court Superior Court Probate Court Magistrate Court 4. What Cobb County Court handles estates and guardianships? Magistrate Court Probate Court State Court Juvenile Court 5. What Cobb court is authorized to conduct wedding ceremonies? Magistrate Court Superior Court Probate Court State Court Loading... Loading...



Answer Key to the Questions

Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5