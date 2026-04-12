Mix of independent and corporate firms in Cobb license data for the past week

Health care, education, and personal services remain consistent growth areas, while a handful of larger entities in media, finance, and childcare signal ongoing investment in the Cumberland and East Cobb areas.
These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.
We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.
New Business Listings (April 5–12, 2026)
|License #
|D.B.A / Business Name
|Mailing Address
|Issue Date / SIC Description
|OCC043512
|A&B Tools LLC (Brannan Porto)
|153 Laura Lake Rd, Marietta, GA 30066
|04/08/2026 – Tools (Power & Hand Tools)
|OCC043528
|Actyve Development (Jorge Aseuche Roblero)
|800 Battery Ave, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/09/2026 – Construction Management
|OCC043514
|Advanced Pressure & Gutter Cleaning Inc (Matthew Schaltenbrand)
|1051 Hayes Industrial Dr, Marietta, GA 30062
|04/08/2026 – Post-Construction Cleaning
|OCC043510
|AMZ Gem (Maria Lopes)
|1286 Country Garden Walk NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|04/07/2026 – Merchandise Broker
|OCC043518
|Another Sweet Success II (Ma’Chell Eggleton)
|1954 Chartwell Ct, Marietta, GA 30066
|04/08/2026 – Catering Service
|OCC043508
|Arise Delivery Services LLC (Tonia Blackwood)
|3186 Mary Dr, Marietta, GA 30066
|04/07/2026 – Food Delivery
|OCC043540
|Blessed Be Art (Kansandra Bonoso)
|1750 Shiloh Rd NW, Ste 725, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|04/10/2026 – Merchandise Broker
|OCC043517
|Brainspine Chiropractic (Zachary Walker)
|1827 Powers Ferry Rd, Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/08/2026 – Chiropractor
|OCC043541
|Braves Media Company (Isaac Stephen)
|755 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/10/2026 – TV Broadcasting
|OCC043516
|BT Construction Group LLC (Anmi De La Rosa Lugo)
|3091 West County Line Rd, Lithia Springs, GA 30122
|04/08/2026 – Roofing Contractor
|OCC043491
|C & C Hospice Cares LLC (Anyangue Nkonghonyor)
|1225 Johnson Ferry Rd, Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30068
|04/06/2026 – Health Services
|OCC043492
|Canine & Co. Transit LLC (Morgan Dupree)
|4037 Baywind Walk NW, Acworth, GA 30101
|04/08/2026 – Kennel Transport
|OCC043513
|Carl A Davis Jr (Carl A Davis Jr)
|2930 Woodgate Ct, Marietta, GA 30066
|04/08/2026 – Income Tax Service
|OCC043507
|Celebree School of East Cobb (Aloke Devalia)
|2170 Watercrest Commons Cir, Marietta, GA 30062
|04/07/2026 – Day Care
|OCC043506
|Celeste Living LLC (Robin Washington)
|3646 Rock Springs Dr, Smyrna, GA 30082
|04/07/2026 – Personal Care Home
|OCC043515
|Cocteles y Frutas Pachacos #2 LLC (Erica Garcia)
|20 Hartley Wood Dr, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|04/08/2026 – Mobile Food Vendor
|OCC043501
|Conway Equestrian LLC (Kelly Conway)
|1649 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30062
|04/06/2026 – Education Consulting
|OCC043533
|Cup Vender (Sandra Streeter)
|PO Box 1441, Kennesaw, GA 30156
|04/10/2026 – Merchandise Broker
|CON001696
|DLC Contracting LLC (Dana Mallett)
|1224 Sandra Dr, Marietta, GA 30062
|04/08/2026 – Building Contractor
|OCC043529
|East Cobb Carpet Cleaning (Timothy Baker)
|2913 Gant Quarters Cir, Marietta, GA 30068
|04/09/2026 – Carpet Cleaning
|OCC043544
|East Cobb Prep (Tax Dept – Cadence Education LLC)
|8800 N Gainey Center Dr, Ste 300, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
|04/10/2026 – Day Care
|OCC043545
|Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (Trista Mayer / Jennifer Schwartz)
|4750 S Biltmore Ln, Madison, WI 53718
|04/10/2026 – Mortgage Company
|OCC043550
|GAC Home Inspections (Carl Conforti)
|1507 Barksdale Ct NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|04/10/2026 – Home Inspection
|OCC043538
|Guidepost Wealth Partners (Edward Gordon)
|4994 Lower Roswell Rd, Ste 17, Marietta, GA 30068
|04/10/2026 – Financial Consulting
|BLR003627
|Heartland Roadshow (Jordan Sadoff)
|1415 W 22nd St, Ste 950, Oak Brook, IL 60523
|04/06/2026 – Precious Metals
|OCC043522
|HomeWell Care Services GA325 (Brandon Kimble)
|1995 N Park Pl, Ste 420, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/09/2026 – Health Services
|OCC043494
|Hudson Auto Sales (Kenneisha Jones)
|115 Lansing Dr, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|04/06/2026 – Auto Dealer
|OCC043493
|Icelanta (Robert Spencer)
|2155 Major Loring Way SW, Marietta, GA 30064
|04/06/2026 – Merchandise Broker
|OCC043523
|iPure Commercial Experts LLC (Keeley Searles)
|4826 Payson Pl, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/09/2026 – Cleaning Contractor
|OCC043536
|Johana Nail Spa (Hana Thai)
|3103 Roswell Rd, Ste L, Marietta, GA 30062
|04/10/2026 – Beauty Shop
|OCC043495
|KLG Ledgers LLC (Keldon Griffon II)
|488 Carillon Ct, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
|04/06/2026 – Bookkeeping
|OCC043509
|Labor of Love Baskets (Romaine Manning Anderson)
|1263 Parkwood Chase, Acworth, GA 30102
|04/07/2026 – Gift Retail
|CON001695
|Lees Safety Solutions LLC (Ahkeel Lee)
|2650 Cobb Place Ln, Ste 534, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|04/06/2026 – Low Voltage Contractor
|OCC043524
|LIM Consulting LLC (Simon Lim)
|3343 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
|04/09/2026 – Management Consulting
|OCC043500
|Lintel Strategy Group LLC (Kim Creagh)
|2441 Tuxedo Dr SE, Marietta, GA 30067
|04/06/2026 – Education Consulting
|OCC043521
|Lulu’s Cookies and Candles LLC (Luciana Azor-Johansson)
|1503 Fallsbrook Pl NW, Acworth, GA 30101
|04/09/2026 – Cottage Food
|OCC043497
|Lush Nail Bar The Battery (Anna Vu)
|2617 Knox Creek Rd, Duluth, GA 30097
|04/06/2026 – Beauty Shop
|OCC043546
|McGahee Lacy & Associates (Thomas McDonough)
|400 Interstate North Pkwy, Ste 1150, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/10/2026 – Industrial Wholesale
|OCC043505
|Ministry Tech Partners (John Durden)
|2700 Cumberland Pkwy, Ste 410, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/07/2026 – Management Consulting
|OCC043496
|Mr Furniture Outlet 1 Inc (Ahmad Allahham)
|2316 Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 30066
|04/06/2026 – Furniture Store
|OCC043504
|Neal’s Quality Maintenance (Eldred Neal)
|2654 Shaw Rd, Marietta, GA 30061
|04/07/2026 – Handyman
|OCC043548
|New Benevis (Accounting / Tiffany McKnight)
|210 Interstate North Pkwy SE, Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/10/2026 – Business Office
|OCC043520
|New Essence Health (Farzana Badrun)
|625 Abbots View Ct, Johns Creek, GA 30097
|04/08/2026 – Medical Clinic
|OCC043519
|Northpoint Roofing (Alex Liebert)
|251 Little Falls Dr, Wilmington, DE 19808
|04/08/2026 – Roofing Contractor
|OCC043531
|Nowrooz Law Group LLC (Amir Nowroozzadeh)
|2472 Hembree Dr, Marietta, GA 30062
|04/09/2026 – Law Firm
|OCC043476
|O&G3 3 LLC (Doris Ortiz)
|3030 Burnt Hickory Rd, GA
|04/07/2026 – Property Management
|OCC043503
|Orden Project Management (Ramon Trabal)
|4345 Kings Way NE, Marietta, GA 30067
|04/07/2026 – Construction Management
|OCC043511
|Prince Palace Indian Bistro (Anil Bhattarai)
|5156 Apollo Ln SW, Lilburn, GA 30047
|04/07/2026 – Restaurant
|OCC043539
|Service Street (Michelle Montgomery)
|33023 Thomas St, Farmington, MI 48336
|04/10/2026 – Auto Repair
|OCC043534
|Side Out Pickleballers (Chadwick Lee)
|2519 Hollins Dr, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|04/10/2026 – Tennis Instruction
|OCC043502
|SMAG Retail (Miguel Thelot)
|1150 Bagwell Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|04/07/2026 – Merchandise Broker
|OCC043499
|Small Sliders (Andrew Adams)
|1257 Kennestone Cir, Marietta, GA 30066
|04/06/2026 – Restaurant
|OCC043527
|Smarie Consulting Group (Courtney Howard)
|3350 Riverwood Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30349
|04/09/2026 – IT Consulting
|OCC043535
|Sushitham Physician Services (Thammi Raju Vegiraju)
|4397 Brandon Ct NE, Marietta, GA 30066
|04/10/2026 – Physician Services
|OCC043498
|Taylor Made Educational Services (Camille Taylor)
|1482 Springleaf Cir, Smyrna, GA 30080
|04/06/2026 – Education Consulting
|OCC043532
|TennRentals (Lisa Parke)
|2141 Cannon Way NW, Marietta, GA 30064
|04/10/2026 – Property Management
|OCC043525
|The Chateau Salon (Brandi Maddox)
|PO Box 208, Smyrna, GA 30081
|04/09/2026 – Beauty Shop
|OCC043526
|Vela Mechanics (Emerson Zamora)
|1790 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
|04/09/2026 – Auto Repair
|OCC043537
|Viral Toys (Omeroglu Talha)
|1101 Braggs Way, Unit 2310, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
|04/10/2026 – Toy Store
|OCC043530
|W.L. Gore & Associates Inc (Ryan L. Messick)
|555 Paper Mill Rd, Newark, DE 19711
|04/10/2026 – Business Office
Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.
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