Mix of independent and corporate firms in Cobb license data for the past week

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Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 12, 2026

Health care, education, and personal services remain consistent growth areas, while a handful of larger entities in media, finance, and childcare signal ongoing investment in the Cumberland and East Cobb areas.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

New Business Listings (April 5–12, 2026)

License #D.B.A / Business NameMailing AddressIssue Date / SIC Description
OCC043512A&B Tools LLC (Brannan Porto)153 Laura Lake Rd, Marietta, GA 3006604/08/2026 – Tools (Power & Hand Tools)
OCC043528Actyve Development (Jorge Aseuche Roblero)800 Battery Ave, Atlanta, GA 3033904/09/2026 – Construction Management
OCC043514Advanced Pressure & Gutter Cleaning Inc (Matthew Schaltenbrand)1051 Hayes Industrial Dr, Marietta, GA 3006204/08/2026 – Post-Construction Cleaning
OCC043510AMZ Gem (Maria Lopes)1286 Country Garden Walk NW, Kennesaw, GA 3015204/07/2026 – Merchandise Broker
OCC043518Another Sweet Success II (Ma’Chell Eggleton)1954 Chartwell Ct, Marietta, GA 3006604/08/2026 – Catering Service
OCC043508Arise Delivery Services LLC (Tonia Blackwood)3186 Mary Dr, Marietta, GA 3006604/07/2026 – Food Delivery
OCC043540Blessed Be Art (Kansandra Bonoso)1750 Shiloh Rd NW, Ste 725, Kennesaw, GA 3014404/10/2026 – Merchandise Broker
OCC043517Brainspine Chiropractic (Zachary Walker)1827 Powers Ferry Rd, Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 3033904/08/2026 – Chiropractor
OCC043541Braves Media Company (Isaac Stephen)755 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 3033904/10/2026 – TV Broadcasting
OCC043516BT Construction Group LLC (Anmi De La Rosa Lugo)3091 West County Line Rd, Lithia Springs, GA 3012204/08/2026 – Roofing Contractor
OCC043491C & C Hospice Cares LLC (Anyangue Nkonghonyor)1225 Johnson Ferry Rd, Ste 200, Marietta, GA 3006804/06/2026 – Health Services
OCC043492Canine & Co. Transit LLC (Morgan Dupree)4037 Baywind Walk NW, Acworth, GA 3010104/08/2026 – Kennel Transport
OCC043513Carl A Davis Jr (Carl A Davis Jr)2930 Woodgate Ct, Marietta, GA 3006604/08/2026 – Income Tax Service
OCC043507Celebree School of East Cobb (Aloke Devalia)2170 Watercrest Commons Cir, Marietta, GA 3006204/07/2026 – Day Care
OCC043506Celeste Living LLC (Robin Washington)3646 Rock Springs Dr, Smyrna, GA 3008204/07/2026 – Personal Care Home
OCC043515Cocteles y Frutas Pachacos #2 LLC (Erica Garcia)20 Hartley Wood Dr, Kennesaw, GA 3014404/08/2026 – Mobile Food Vendor
OCC043501Conway Equestrian LLC (Kelly Conway)1649 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 3006204/06/2026 – Education Consulting
OCC043533Cup Vender (Sandra Streeter)PO Box 1441, Kennesaw, GA 3015604/10/2026 – Merchandise Broker
CON001696DLC Contracting LLC (Dana Mallett)1224 Sandra Dr, Marietta, GA 3006204/08/2026 – Building Contractor
OCC043529East Cobb Carpet Cleaning (Timothy Baker)2913 Gant Quarters Cir, Marietta, GA 3006804/09/2026 – Carpet Cleaning
OCC043544East Cobb Prep (Tax Dept – Cadence Education LLC)8800 N Gainey Center Dr, Ste 300, Scottsdale, AZ 8525804/10/2026 – Day Care
OCC043545Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (Trista Mayer / Jennifer Schwartz)4750 S Biltmore Ln, Madison, WI 5371804/10/2026 – Mortgage Company
OCC043550GAC Home Inspections (Carl Conforti)1507 Barksdale Ct NW, Kennesaw, GA 3015204/10/2026 – Home Inspection
OCC043538Guidepost Wealth Partners (Edward Gordon)4994 Lower Roswell Rd, Ste 17, Marietta, GA 3006804/10/2026 – Financial Consulting
BLR003627Heartland Roadshow (Jordan Sadoff)1415 W 22nd St, Ste 950, Oak Brook, IL 6052304/06/2026 – Precious Metals
OCC043522HomeWell Care Services GA325 (Brandon Kimble)1995 N Park Pl, Ste 420, Atlanta, GA 3033904/09/2026 – Health Services
OCC043494Hudson Auto Sales (Kenneisha Jones)115 Lansing Dr, Kennesaw, GA 3014404/06/2026 – Auto Dealer
OCC043493Icelanta (Robert Spencer)2155 Major Loring Way SW, Marietta, GA 3006404/06/2026 – Merchandise Broker
OCC043523iPure Commercial Experts LLC (Keeley Searles)4826 Payson Pl, Atlanta, GA 3033904/09/2026 – Cleaning Contractor
OCC043536Johana Nail Spa (Hana Thai)3103 Roswell Rd, Ste L, Marietta, GA 3006204/10/2026 – Beauty Shop
OCC043495KLG Ledgers LLC (Keldon Griffon II)488 Carillon Ct, Stone Mountain, GA 3008304/06/2026 – Bookkeeping
OCC043509Labor of Love Baskets (Romaine Manning Anderson)1263 Parkwood Chase, Acworth, GA 3010204/07/2026 – Gift Retail
CON001695Lees Safety Solutions LLC (Ahkeel Lee)2650 Cobb Place Ln, Ste 534, Kennesaw, GA 3014404/06/2026 – Low Voltage Contractor
OCC043524LIM Consulting LLC (Simon Lim)3343 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 3032604/09/2026 – Management Consulting
OCC043500Lintel Strategy Group LLC (Kim Creagh)2441 Tuxedo Dr SE, Marietta, GA 3006704/06/2026 – Education Consulting
OCC043521Lulu’s Cookies and Candles LLC (Luciana Azor-Johansson)1503 Fallsbrook Pl NW, Acworth, GA 3010104/09/2026 – Cottage Food
OCC043497Lush Nail Bar The Battery (Anna Vu)2617 Knox Creek Rd, Duluth, GA 3009704/06/2026 – Beauty Shop
OCC043546McGahee Lacy & Associates (Thomas McDonough)400 Interstate North Pkwy, Ste 1150, Atlanta, GA 3033904/10/2026 – Industrial Wholesale
OCC043505Ministry Tech Partners (John Durden)2700 Cumberland Pkwy, Ste 410, Atlanta, GA 3033904/07/2026 – Management Consulting
OCC043496Mr Furniture Outlet 1 Inc (Ahmad Allahham)2316 Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 3006604/06/2026 – Furniture Store
OCC043504Neal’s Quality Maintenance (Eldred Neal)2654 Shaw Rd, Marietta, GA 3006104/07/2026 – Handyman
OCC043548New Benevis (Accounting / Tiffany McKnight)210 Interstate North Pkwy SE, Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 3033904/10/2026 – Business Office
OCC043520New Essence Health (Farzana Badrun)625 Abbots View Ct, Johns Creek, GA 3009704/08/2026 – Medical Clinic
OCC043519Northpoint Roofing (Alex Liebert)251 Little Falls Dr, Wilmington, DE 1980804/08/2026 – Roofing Contractor
OCC043531Nowrooz Law Group LLC (Amir Nowroozzadeh)2472 Hembree Dr, Marietta, GA 3006204/09/2026 – Law Firm
OCC043476O&G3 3 LLC (Doris Ortiz)3030 Burnt Hickory Rd, GA04/07/2026 – Property Management
OCC043503Orden Project Management (Ramon Trabal)4345 Kings Way NE, Marietta, GA 3006704/07/2026 – Construction Management
OCC043511Prince Palace Indian Bistro (Anil Bhattarai)5156 Apollo Ln SW, Lilburn, GA 3004704/07/2026 – Restaurant
OCC043539Service Street (Michelle Montgomery)33023 Thomas St, Farmington, MI 4833604/10/2026 – Auto Repair
OCC043534Side Out Pickleballers (Chadwick Lee)2519 Hollins Dr, Kennesaw, GA 3015204/10/2026 – Tennis Instruction
OCC043502SMAG Retail (Miguel Thelot)1150 Bagwell Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA 3015204/07/2026 – Merchandise Broker
OCC043499Small Sliders (Andrew Adams)1257 Kennestone Cir, Marietta, GA 3006604/06/2026 – Restaurant
OCC043527Smarie Consulting Group (Courtney Howard)3350 Riverwood Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 3034904/09/2026 – IT Consulting
OCC043535Sushitham Physician Services (Thammi Raju Vegiraju)4397 Brandon Ct NE, Marietta, GA 3006604/10/2026 – Physician Services
OCC043498Taylor Made Educational Services (Camille Taylor)1482 Springleaf Cir, Smyrna, GA 3008004/06/2026 – Education Consulting
OCC043532TennRentals (Lisa Parke)2141 Cannon Way NW, Marietta, GA 3006404/10/2026 – Property Management
OCC043525The Chateau Salon (Brandi Maddox)PO Box 208, Smyrna, GA 3008104/09/2026 – Beauty Shop
OCC043526Vela Mechanics (Emerson Zamora)1790 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 3008004/09/2026 – Auto Repair
OCC043537Viral Toys (Omeroglu Talha)1101 Braggs Way, Unit 2310, Myrtle Beach, SC 2957204/10/2026 – Toy Store
OCC043530W.L. Gore & Associates Inc (Ryan L. Messick)555 Paper Mill Rd, Newark, DE 1971104/10/2026 – Business Office

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.

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