Mix of independent and corporate firms in Cobb license data for the past week

Cobb County’s latest business license activity shows a continued mix of service providers, independent operators, and corporate-backed ventures. Many of the newly registered businesses are tied to residential services—cleaning, contracting, and maintenance—reflecting steady housing-related demand across the county.

Health care, education, and personal services remain consistent growth areas, while a handful of larger entities in media, finance, and childcare signal ongoing investment in the Cumberland and East Cobb areas.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

New Business Listings (April 5–12, 2026)

License # D.B.A / Business Name Mailing Address Issue Date / SIC Description OCC043512 A&B Tools LLC (Brannan Porto) 153 Laura Lake Rd, Marietta, GA 30066 04/08/2026 – Tools (Power & Hand Tools) OCC043528 Actyve Development (Jorge Aseuche Roblero) 800 Battery Ave, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/09/2026 – Construction Management OCC043514 Advanced Pressure & Gutter Cleaning Inc (Matthew Schaltenbrand) 1051 Hayes Industrial Dr, Marietta, GA 30062 04/08/2026 – Post-Construction Cleaning OCC043510 AMZ Gem (Maria Lopes) 1286 Country Garden Walk NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152 04/07/2026 – Merchandise Broker OCC043518 Another Sweet Success II (Ma’Chell Eggleton) 1954 Chartwell Ct, Marietta, GA 30066 04/08/2026 – Catering Service OCC043508 Arise Delivery Services LLC (Tonia Blackwood) 3186 Mary Dr, Marietta, GA 30066 04/07/2026 – Food Delivery OCC043540 Blessed Be Art (Kansandra Bonoso) 1750 Shiloh Rd NW, Ste 725, Kennesaw, GA 30144 04/10/2026 – Merchandise Broker OCC043517 Brainspine Chiropractic (Zachary Walker) 1827 Powers Ferry Rd, Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/08/2026 – Chiropractor OCC043541 Braves Media Company (Isaac Stephen) 755 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/10/2026 – TV Broadcasting OCC043516 BT Construction Group LLC (Anmi De La Rosa Lugo) 3091 West County Line Rd, Lithia Springs, GA 30122 04/08/2026 – Roofing Contractor OCC043491 C & C Hospice Cares LLC (Anyangue Nkonghonyor) 1225 Johnson Ferry Rd, Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30068 04/06/2026 – Health Services OCC043492 Canine & Co. Transit LLC (Morgan Dupree) 4037 Baywind Walk NW, Acworth, GA 30101 04/08/2026 – Kennel Transport OCC043513 Carl A Davis Jr (Carl A Davis Jr) 2930 Woodgate Ct, Marietta, GA 30066 04/08/2026 – Income Tax Service OCC043507 Celebree School of East Cobb (Aloke Devalia) 2170 Watercrest Commons Cir, Marietta, GA 30062 04/07/2026 – Day Care OCC043506 Celeste Living LLC (Robin Washington) 3646 Rock Springs Dr, Smyrna, GA 30082 04/07/2026 – Personal Care Home OCC043515 Cocteles y Frutas Pachacos #2 LLC (Erica Garcia) 20 Hartley Wood Dr, Kennesaw, GA 30144 04/08/2026 – Mobile Food Vendor OCC043501 Conway Equestrian LLC (Kelly Conway) 1649 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30062 04/06/2026 – Education Consulting OCC043533 Cup Vender (Sandra Streeter) PO Box 1441, Kennesaw, GA 30156 04/10/2026 – Merchandise Broker CON001696 DLC Contracting LLC (Dana Mallett) 1224 Sandra Dr, Marietta, GA 30062 04/08/2026 – Building Contractor OCC043529 East Cobb Carpet Cleaning (Timothy Baker) 2913 Gant Quarters Cir, Marietta, GA 30068 04/09/2026 – Carpet Cleaning OCC043544 East Cobb Prep (Tax Dept – Cadence Education LLC) 8800 N Gainey Center Dr, Ste 300, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 04/10/2026 – Day Care OCC043545 Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (Trista Mayer / Jennifer Schwartz) 4750 S Biltmore Ln, Madison, WI 53718 04/10/2026 – Mortgage Company OCC043550 GAC Home Inspections (Carl Conforti) 1507 Barksdale Ct NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152 04/10/2026 – Home Inspection OCC043538 Guidepost Wealth Partners (Edward Gordon) 4994 Lower Roswell Rd, Ste 17, Marietta, GA 30068 04/10/2026 – Financial Consulting BLR003627 Heartland Roadshow (Jordan Sadoff) 1415 W 22nd St, Ste 950, Oak Brook, IL 60523 04/06/2026 – Precious Metals OCC043522 HomeWell Care Services GA325 (Brandon Kimble) 1995 N Park Pl, Ste 420, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/09/2026 – Health Services OCC043494 Hudson Auto Sales (Kenneisha Jones) 115 Lansing Dr, Kennesaw, GA 30144 04/06/2026 – Auto Dealer OCC043493 Icelanta (Robert Spencer) 2155 Major Loring Way SW, Marietta, GA 30064 04/06/2026 – Merchandise Broker OCC043523 iPure Commercial Experts LLC (Keeley Searles) 4826 Payson Pl, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/09/2026 – Cleaning Contractor OCC043536 Johana Nail Spa (Hana Thai) 3103 Roswell Rd, Ste L, Marietta, GA 30062 04/10/2026 – Beauty Shop OCC043495 KLG Ledgers LLC (Keldon Griffon II) 488 Carillon Ct, Stone Mountain, GA 30083 04/06/2026 – Bookkeeping OCC043509 Labor of Love Baskets (Romaine Manning Anderson) 1263 Parkwood Chase, Acworth, GA 30102 04/07/2026 – Gift Retail CON001695 Lees Safety Solutions LLC (Ahkeel Lee) 2650 Cobb Place Ln, Ste 534, Kennesaw, GA 30144 04/06/2026 – Low Voltage Contractor OCC043524 LIM Consulting LLC (Simon Lim) 3343 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326 04/09/2026 – Management Consulting OCC043500 Lintel Strategy Group LLC (Kim Creagh) 2441 Tuxedo Dr SE, Marietta, GA 30067 04/06/2026 – Education Consulting OCC043521 Lulu’s Cookies and Candles LLC (Luciana Azor-Johansson) 1503 Fallsbrook Pl NW, Acworth, GA 30101 04/09/2026 – Cottage Food OCC043497 Lush Nail Bar The Battery (Anna Vu) 2617 Knox Creek Rd, Duluth, GA 30097 04/06/2026 – Beauty Shop OCC043546 McGahee Lacy & Associates (Thomas McDonough) 400 Interstate North Pkwy, Ste 1150, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/10/2026 – Industrial Wholesale OCC043505 Ministry Tech Partners (John Durden) 2700 Cumberland Pkwy, Ste 410, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/07/2026 – Management Consulting OCC043496 Mr Furniture Outlet 1 Inc (Ahmad Allahham) 2316 Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 30066 04/06/2026 – Furniture Store OCC043504 Neal’s Quality Maintenance (Eldred Neal) 2654 Shaw Rd, Marietta, GA 30061 04/07/2026 – Handyman OCC043548 New Benevis (Accounting / Tiffany McKnight) 210 Interstate North Pkwy SE, Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/10/2026 – Business Office OCC043520 New Essence Health (Farzana Badrun) 625 Abbots View Ct, Johns Creek, GA 30097 04/08/2026 – Medical Clinic OCC043519 Northpoint Roofing (Alex Liebert) 251 Little Falls Dr, Wilmington, DE 19808 04/08/2026 – Roofing Contractor OCC043531 Nowrooz Law Group LLC (Amir Nowroozzadeh) 2472 Hembree Dr, Marietta, GA 30062 04/09/2026 – Law Firm OCC043476 O&G3 3 LLC (Doris Ortiz) 3030 Burnt Hickory Rd, GA 04/07/2026 – Property Management OCC043503 Orden Project Management (Ramon Trabal) 4345 Kings Way NE, Marietta, GA 30067 04/07/2026 – Construction Management OCC043511 Prince Palace Indian Bistro (Anil Bhattarai) 5156 Apollo Ln SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 04/07/2026 – Restaurant OCC043539 Service Street (Michelle Montgomery) 33023 Thomas St, Farmington, MI 48336 04/10/2026 – Auto Repair OCC043534 Side Out Pickleballers (Chadwick Lee) 2519 Hollins Dr, Kennesaw, GA 30152 04/10/2026 – Tennis Instruction OCC043502 SMAG Retail (Miguel Thelot) 1150 Bagwell Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152 04/07/2026 – Merchandise Broker OCC043499 Small Sliders (Andrew Adams) 1257 Kennestone Cir, Marietta, GA 30066 04/06/2026 – Restaurant OCC043527 Smarie Consulting Group (Courtney Howard) 3350 Riverwood Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30349 04/09/2026 – IT Consulting OCC043535 Sushitham Physician Services (Thammi Raju Vegiraju) 4397 Brandon Ct NE, Marietta, GA 30066 04/10/2026 – Physician Services OCC043498 Taylor Made Educational Services (Camille Taylor) 1482 Springleaf Cir, Smyrna, GA 30080 04/06/2026 – Education Consulting OCC043532 TennRentals (Lisa Parke) 2141 Cannon Way NW, Marietta, GA 30064 04/10/2026 – Property Management OCC043525 The Chateau Salon (Brandi Maddox) PO Box 208, Smyrna, GA 30081 04/09/2026 – Beauty Shop OCC043526 Vela Mechanics (Emerson Zamora) 1790 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30080 04/09/2026 – Auto Repair OCC043537 Viral Toys (Omeroglu Talha) 1101 Braggs Way, Unit 2310, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 04/10/2026 – Toy Store OCC043530 W.L. Gore & Associates Inc (Ryan L. Messick) 555 Paper Mill Rd, Newark, DE 19711 04/10/2026 – Business Office

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.