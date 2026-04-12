High fire danger in Georgia continues for sixth consecutive day

A Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect for north and central Georgia, with a Red Flag Warning from noon to 8 p.m. today for parts of far north Georgia and a Fire Danger Statement covering the rest of the region. Dry vegetation, low humidity and breezy winds are creating critical fire danger conditions, and hazardous fire weather conditions could continue at times from Tuesday through Friday.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Sunday, April 12.
Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia.
.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of far north Georgia
from noon to 8PM today. Dry vegetation, low relative humidity,
and breezy winds will support critical fire danger conditions.
Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.
A Fire Danger Statement is also in effect for the remainder of
north and central Georgia this afternoon and evening.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday through Saturday…
Hazardous fire weather conditions are possible Tuesday through
Friday for at least portions of north and central Georgia amid
very dry antecedent conditions.
Counties included in the alert
- Baldwin
- Banks
- Barrow
- Bartow
- Bibb
- Bleckley
- Butts
- Carroll
- Catoosa
- Chattahoochee
- Chattooga
- Cherokee
- Clarke
- Clayton
- Cobb
- Coweta
- Crawford
- Crisp
- Dade
- Dawson
- DeKalb
- Dodge
- Dooly
- Douglas
- Emanuel
- Fannin
- Fayette
- Floyd
- Forsyth
- Gilmer
- Glascock
- Gordon
- Greene
- Gwinnett
- Hall
- Hancock
- Haralson
- Harris
- Heard
- Henry
- Houston
- Jackson
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Johnson
- Jones
- Lamar
- Laurens
- Lumpkin
- Macon
- Madison
- Marion
- Meriwether
- Monroe
- Montgomery
- Morgan
- Murray
- Muscogee
- Newton
- North Fulton
- Oconee
- Oglethorpe
- Paulding
- Peach
- Pickens
- Pike
- Polk
- Pulaski
- Putnam
- Rockdale
- Schley
- South Fulton
- Spalding
- Stewart
- Sumter
- Talbot
- Taliaferro
- Taylor
- Telfair
- Toombs
- Towns
- Treutlen
- Troup
- Twiggs
- Union
- Upson
- Walker
- Walton
- Warren
- Washington
- Webster
- Wheeler
- White
- Whitfield
- Wilcox
- Wilkes
- Wilkinson
Why does low relative humidity increase the danger of fire?
The National Park Service published the following explanation of why low relative humidity increases the danger of fires:
“Relative humidity is important because dead forest fuels and the air are always exchanging moisture. Low humidity takes moisture from the fuels, and fuels in turn, take moisture from the air when the humidity is high.
“Light fuels, such as grass and pine needles, gain and lose moisture quickly with changes in relative humidity. When the RH drops, fire behavior increases because these fine fuels become drier.
“Heavy fuels, on the other hand, respond to humidity changes more slowly. To see significant changes in heavy fuel moisture, there must be significant moisture, usually from more than a single storm.”
What precautions should be taken?
The National Weather Service recommends extreme caution if you do outdoor burning during high fire danger conditions, and that you check your local fire ordinances.
>> To read a summary of Cobb County’s fire ordinances follow this link
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation.
“The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”
Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.
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