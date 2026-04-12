Cobb County Explained: What is State Court in Cobb County, and how does it work?

This is an entry in a series called Cobb County Explained. To learn more about this series, visit this link to the series introduction.
If you watch courtroom drama on TV or in movies, you’ve probably gathered a little superficial knowledge about how serious felony trials are handled. In Georgia, that type of trial is conducted in Superior Court.
But what about cases that don’t reach the felony level, but that might require a jury trial?
Under the Georgia Constitution, those are handled within the state court system.
Cobb County’s State Court handles many everyday legal cases, especially traffic offenses and misdemeanors. It’s one of the courts most residents are likely to encounter, whether through a ticket, lawsuit or jury duty.
What is State Court?
State Court is one of Cobb County’s three trial-level courts.
It primarily handles misdemeanor criminal cases and civil disputes.
Some of its activities involve:
- Traffic violations, such as speeding or DUI
- Misdemeanor charges, or less serious crimes
- Civil lawsuits, typically involving money
It does not handle felony criminal cases. Those go to Superior Court (follow this link to learn about Cobb’s Superior Court).
How it works in Cobb County
In Cobb County, State Court is divided into two main parts: criminal and civil.
Criminal side
- Handles misdemeanor charges and traffic offenses issued by local law enforcement
- Cases may begin with a citation or an arrest
- Defendants can plead guilty, not guilty or no contest
- Jury trials are available
Civil side
- Handles lawsuits between individuals or businesses, such as contract disputes or personal injury claims
- There is no minimum dollar limit, unlike civil suits in Magistrate Court
- Cases can be decided by a judge or jury
Judges and juries
- Cobb State Court has multiple elected judges
- Jury trials are common, and residents may be summoned for service
Solicitor General’s Office
The Cobb County Solicitor General’s Office prosecutes misdemeanor cases in State Court.
Why it matters to residents
State Court is often the first point of contact with the legal system for many people in Cobb County.
It affects residents through:
- Traffic tickets and DUI cases
- Lawsuits over money or damages
- Jury duty obligations
Because it handles high-volume, everyday cases, its processes — like plea options, court dates and fines — can directly impact finances, driving records and legal outcomes.
What to know now
- Most traffic tickets in Cobb County are handled through State Court
- You can often resolve minor cases without a trial, but serious charges may require one
- Court records, calendars and forms are available online
For more information about Cobb’s State Court visit the following official links:
Related:
What is Magistrate Court in Cobb County?
How Superior Court works in Cobb County
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