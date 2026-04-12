Cobb County Explained: What is State Court in Cobb County, and how does it work?

This is an entry in a series called Cobb County Explained. To learn more about this series, visit this link to the series introduction.

If you watch courtroom drama on TV or in movies, you’ve probably gathered a little superficial knowledge about how serious felony trials are handled. In Georgia, that type of trial is conducted in Superior Court.

But what about cases that don’t reach the felony level, but that might require a jury trial?

Under the Georgia Constitution, those are handled within the state court system.

Cobb County’s State Court handles many everyday legal cases, especially traffic offenses and misdemeanors. It’s one of the courts most residents are likely to encounter, whether through a ticket, lawsuit or jury duty.

What is State Court?

State Court is one of Cobb County’s three trial-level courts.

It primarily handles misdemeanor criminal cases and civil disputes.

Some of its activities involve:

Traffic violations, such as speeding or DUI

Misdemeanor charges, or less serious crimes

Civil lawsuits, typically involving money

It does not handle felony criminal cases. Those go to Superior Court (follow this link to learn about Cobb’s Superior Court).

How it works in Cobb County

In Cobb County, State Court is divided into two main parts: criminal and civil.

Criminal side

Handles misdemeanor charges and traffic offenses issued by local law enforcement

Cases may begin with a citation or an arrest

Defendants can plead guilty, not guilty or no contest

Jury trials are available

Civil side

Handles lawsuits between individuals or businesses, such as contract disputes or personal injury claims

There is no minimum dollar limit, unlike civil suits in Magistrate Court

Cases can be decided by a judge or jury

Judges and juries

Cobb State Court has multiple elected judges

Jury trials are common, and residents may be summoned for service

Solicitor General’s Office

The Cobb County Solicitor General’s Office prosecutes misdemeanor cases in State Court.

Why it matters to residents

State Court is often the first point of contact with the legal system for many people in Cobb County.

It affects residents through:

Traffic tickets and DUI cases

Lawsuits over money or damages

Jury duty obligations

Because it handles high-volume, everyday cases, its processes — like plea options, court dates and fines — can directly impact finances, driving records and legal outcomes.

What to know now

Most traffic tickets in Cobb County are handled through State Court

You can often resolve minor cases without a trial, but serious charges may require one

Court records, calendars and forms are available online

Related:

What is Magistrate Court in Cobb County?

How Superior Court works in Cobb County

