Cobb County Explained: How zoning works in Cobb County

This is an entry in a series called Cobb County Explained. To learn more about this series, visit this link to the series introduction.

What is zoning?



Have you ever gotten angry because a convenience store was built close to your house, or because something was built that you considered out of character for your neighborhood? There’s a good chance it was the result of zoning decisions, either when a land use map was created, or due to a rezoning.

Zoning controls how land can be used in Cobb County, from single-family homes to commercial developments. It shapes what gets built, where, and at what scale.

Zoning is a set of rules that divides land into categories, such as residential, commercial or industrial. Each category sets limits on what can be built, including density, building size and allowed uses.

How it works in Cobb County



The county only controls zoning in unincorporated parts of the county. The cities within the county handle their own zoning procedures and decisions.

Cobb County regulates zoning through its zoning code and official zoning map (you can view the interactive zoning map by following this link), both administered by the county’s Community Development Agency.

Within that agency, the Zoning Division handles rezoning applications and staff analysis. The division reviews requests and makes recommendations based on county policy, including the Comprehensive Plan.

Property owners who want to change how their land is zoned must file a rezoning application with the Community Development Agency. Applications are submitted through the county’s zoning division, typically online or through the county offices, and must include site plans, fees and supporting documents.

To find forms for rezoning, special land use permits, or variance requests, follow this link.

Once submitted, staff reviews the application and schedules it for public hearings. The Cobb County Planning Commission holds the first hearing and makes a recommendation. The Cobb County Board of Commissioners makes the final decision at a separate public hearing.

Public input is part of the process. Nearby residents can speak at hearings or submit comments before decisions are made.

Why zoning matters to residents



Zoning decisions affect neighborhood character, traffic, school crowding and property values. They determine whether a vacant lot becomes a subdivision, a shopping center or remains unchanged.

Zoning rules also affect what property owners can do with their own land, including home additions, accessory units and certain types of businesses.

What to know now



Rezoning cases are considered on a regular cycle, with applications typically due weeks before hearings. Agendas and application details are posted online, allowing residents to track projects in their area.

Where to go to get more information

General information about zoning can be found by following this link to the Zoning Department website.