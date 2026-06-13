How closely have you followed Cobb County news over the past week? Take the quiz and find out!

Weekly Cobb County News Quiz for Week Ending June 13

A lot of things happen in a county of over 793,000 residents, the third largest county in the state of Georgia.

These questions are taken from the week between June 7 and June 13, 2026.

This weekly quiz is designed to be both fun and educational, helping readers stay informed about Cobb County news, government, schools, and community events. While the weekly quiz tests your knowledge of the headlines from the past week, we run daily quizzes on specific topics in the county, from cafes and restaurants, to how the court system works.

Looking up answers is encouraged. The goal is to help readers learn more about Cobb County and how the community works. If you already know the answers, great—if not, you’ll learn something new. You can find the answers by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

Want to be reminded of our news quiz every day? Subscribe to the Courier’s newsletter here. It’s free and includes the latest Cobb County headlines along with the weekday quiz.

Have fun testing your knowledge of Cobb County news!

1. A city council in Cobb County revoked the business license of a grocery store that was connected with a drug arrest. What was the city? Marietta Mableton Kennesaw Smyrna 2. There was controversy at last week's city council meeting over something planned for Marietta. What is it? A data center A huge mixed-use development Apartments near Marietta Square Destruction of the Big Chicken 3. An arrest received a lot of news when the victim fled to Roswell to report the crime and the suspect fled home to Cherokee County. What was the source of the charges? Stalking Attempted fraud An armed robbery A shooting during a road rage incident 4. The owner of a laboratory in Marietta has been charged with fraud. What tests did the fraud charges target? ground testing for construction drug screenings genetic testing routine blood panel tests 5. After a fatal shooting by Cobb police during an incident on Windy Hill Road, the usual practice in officer-involved-shooting was followed, of turning the investigation over to an independent third party. Who will handle that initial investigation? Georgia State Patrol Georgia Attorney General's office Georgia State Medical Examiner The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Loading... Loading...



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