Cobb County Explained: Your Guide to How Local Systems Work

Cobb County Explained is a new series designed to help residents understand how local government and everyday systems work. It breaks down complex topics into clear, practical information you can use.

What is Cobb County Explained?



Cobb County Explained is an ongoing explainer series focused on how things operate across Cobb County — from taxes and zoning to schools, courts and transportation. Each piece answers a simple question: “How does this actually work here?”

The goal is to make local systems easier to understand without requiring insider knowledge. Topics are written in plain English, with key terms defined and real-world context included.

How it works in Cobb County



Each explainer focuses on a specific topic tied to Cobb County and its cities, including Marietta, Smyrna, Kennesaw, Acworth and Mableton. Articles follow a consistent format so readers can quickly find what they need:

A clear definition of the topic

A breakdown of how the system works locally

Practical impacts for residents

Links to find more informati

For example, an explainer on SPLOST would outline how the sales tax is approved, what projects it funds in Cobb County and how decisions are made. A zoning explainer would walk through how land use decisions happen and who has final authority.

Why it matters to residents



Local systems shape daily life — from how much you pay in property taxes to how roads are built, schools are funded and neighborhoods grow. But the details are often buried in technical language or spread across multiple agencies.

Cobb County Explained aims to close that gap. By understanding how these systems work, residents can make more informed decisions, follow local issues more closely and better participate in public processes.

What to know now



This series is designed to be evergreen. Topics will be updated as policies change or new developments affect how systems work in Cobb County.

If there’s a local process you’ve always wondered about — from court procedures to development approvals — it may be featured in a future explainer.