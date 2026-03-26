Cobb County Explained: How Cobb County Superior Court Works

This is an entry in a series called Cobb County Explained. To learn more about this series, visit this link to the series introduction.

In Georgia, the Superior Court is one of three trial courts found in each judicial circuit. The other two trial courts are State Courts and Probate Courts.

If you watch TV or movie courtroom dramas you’ll be familiar with the most high-profile role of the court. A Superior Court in Georgia would be the court where a murder trial would be conducted.



The Cobb County Superior Court is the county’s main trial court for serious cases. It handles major criminal charges, significant civil disputes and key family law matters that affect residents’ daily lives.

What is Cobb County Superior Court?

Superior Court is part of Georgia Superior Courts, the state’s general jurisdiction trial courts.

In plain terms, it’s where the most serious legal cases are decided. That includes felony criminal cases, divorces, child custody disputes, suits involving equity or land, and large civil lawsuits.

The New Georgia Encyclopedia has a good overview of how each court fits into Georgia’s judicial system.

Each judicial circuit has its own Superior Court. Cobb County is in the Cobb Judicial Circuit.

How it works in Cobb County

In Cobb County, Superior Court judges hear cases at the main courthouse in Marietta.

Here’s how the system typically operates:

Judges: Multiple elected judges preside over cases. They may specialize informally (for example, some handle more family law cases). To learn about the current Cobb Superior Court judges follow this link.

Multiple elected judges preside over cases. They may specialize informally (for example, some handle more family law cases). To learn about the current Cobb Superior Court judges follow this link. Case types: Felony criminal cases: Serious charges like armed robbery or murder. Civil cases: Disputes involving large sums of money or complex legal issues. Family law: Divorce, child custody, child support and adoption.

Juries: Many cases are decided by juries made up of Cobb County residents.

Many cases are decided by juries made up of Cobb County residents. Grand jury: A group of citizens reviews evidence in felony cases to decide whether to issue indictments (formal charges).

A group of citizens reviews evidence in felony cases to decide whether to issue indictments (formal charges). Clerk’s office: The Cobb County Superior Court Clerk manages filings, records and court documents.

Cases usually begin with filings or charges, move through hearings and motions, and may end in a trial or settlement.

Why it matters to residents

Superior Court decisions can have long-term impacts on people’s lives.

A felony conviction can mean prison time and a permanent record.

Divorce and custody rulings shape families and finances.

Civil judgments can involve large financial awards or liabilities.

Jury service is also a direct way residents participate in the justice system.

What to know now