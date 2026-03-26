Cobb County Explained: How Cobb County Government Is Structured

This is an entry in a series called Cobb County Explained. To learn more about this series, visit this link to the series introduction.

Cobb County operates under a commission-based form of government, where elected officials set policy and oversee services. Understanding who does what helps residents know where decisions are made and how to get involved.

What is Cobb County government?

Cobb County uses a Board of Commissioners system, a common structure in Georgia counties. You can visit the BOC web page by following this link.

This means a small group of elected commissioners acts as the county’s main governing body — similar to a city council, but for the entire county.

The county government is responsible for services in unincorporated areas (places not inside cities like Marietta, Smyrna or Kennesaw) and countywide functions such as courts, elections, public safety and infrastructure.

How it works in Cobb County

Cobb’s government is centered on the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, which includes:

One chairperson elected countywide

Four district commissioners, each representing a geographic area

As of the latest update of this article, the current board is as follows:

Lisa Cupid, Commission Chairwoman

(770) 528-3305

(770) 528-2606 (Fax)

lisa.cupid@cobbcounty.gov

Keli Gambrill, District 1 Commissioner

(770) 528-3313

(770) 528-2606 (Fax)

keli.gambrill@cobbcounty.gov

Erick Allen, District 2 Commissioner

(770) 528-3315

(770) 528-2606 (Fax)

erick.allen@cobbcounty.gov

JoAnn K. Birrell, District 3 Commissioner

(770) 528-3317

(770) 528-2606 (Fax)

joann.birrell@cobbcounty.gov

Monique Sheffield, District 4 Commissioner

(770) 528-3312

(770) 528-2606 (Fax)

monique.sheffield@cobbcounty.gov

Together, the chairwoman and commissioners:

Set the county budget and property tax rate

Pass local laws (called ordinances)

Oversee major services like police, fire, transportation and zoning

Make land-use decisions, including rezonings and development approvals

The board hires a county manager, who runs day-to-day operations.

As of the latest update of this article, the county manager is:

Dr. Jackie McMorris, County Manager

(770) 528-2600

(770) 528-2606 (Fax)

Jackie.McMorris@cobbcounty.gov

This is known as a commission-manager system:

Commissioners = policy and decision-making

County manager = administration and staff oversight

Other key elected officials operate independently but are still part of county government, including:

Sheriff (jail and law enforcement duties)

Tax commissioner (vehicle registration and tax collection)

Clerk of courts (court records)

Probate and magistrate judges

Why it matters to residents

This structure shapes how decisions affect daily life across Cobb County.

Zoning and development: Your district commissioner and the board decide what gets built near you

Your district commissioner and the board decide what gets built near you Taxes: Commissioners set the property tax (millage) rate

Commissioners set the property tax (millage) rate Services: Police, fire response, road maintenance and libraries are managed at the county level

Police, fire response, road maintenance and libraries are managed at the county level Representation: Residents have both a district commissioner and the countywide chair to contact

If you live inside a city like Marietta or Smyrna, you also have a separate city government — but the county still handles courts, elections and some taxes.

What to know now

Cobb County’s commission structure has been the focus of ongoing public attention, especially around:

District boundaries and representation

Zoning decisions tied to growth and redevelopment

Budget priorities and property taxes

Board meetings are public, and residents can attend or speak during designated comment periods.

Public Meetings

Cobb County Board of Commissioners meetings are open to the public, and if you’d like to give input to commissioners, time in the meetings are always set aside for public comments.

You can find out when meetings are held by following this link.

Related:

How zoning works in Cobb County