Fire Weather Watch Issued for All of North and Central Georgia Saturday

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for all of north and central Georgia from Saturday morning through Saturday evening, as low humidity and strong winds raise the risk of dangerous fire conditions across the region.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Saturday, March 28, 2026.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR ALL

OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA…



The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Fire

Weather Watch for low relative humidity and gusty winds, which is

in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening.



* Affected Area…All of North and Central Georgia.



* Timing…8 AM to 11 PM Saturday.



* Winds…North becoming northeast at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Gusts as up to 40 mph along ridgelines and peaks of

northwest Georgia.



* Relative Humidity…Falling into the teens to low 20s by

Saturday afternoon.



* Temperatures…65 to 71, with 58-64 above 2,500 ft.



* Impacts…With elevated winds and low relative humidity,

extremely dangerous fire weather conditions are possible.

Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



This watch includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National

Forests.



A Fire Weather Watch means that there is high potential for the

development of critical fire weather conditions in 12 to 96 hours.

Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.



Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether

you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside…use extreme

caution.



Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Fire Weather Watch.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Chattahoochee, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fayette, Fannin, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.