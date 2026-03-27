Mableton cracks down on illegal tire dumping with tougher penalties, enforcement

City officials in Mableton have approved a strengthened solid waste ordinance aimed at curbing illegal tire dumping, increasing penalties for violators and improving neighborhood conditions across the city.

To read the ordinance follow this link.

The updated ordinance makes it unlawful to dump scrap tires anywhere in Mableton, including on public roads, rights of way, waterways and both public and private property not owned or maintained by the violator. It also enhances the city’s ability to regulate improper tire storage and enforce scrap tire standards.

The measure comes in response to ongoing complaints from residents about illegally dumped tires in neighborhoods throughout the city.

“Residents across Mableton have made one thing clear: they are tired of seeing illegally dumped tires in their neighborhoods, and we hear them,” said Mayor Michael Owens in the city’s news release about the ordinance. “This ordinance is a citywide response to a problem residents have repeatedly raised. We are cracking down on illegal tire dumping, strengthening accountability and taking action to help keep Mableton’s neighborhoods clean, safe and beautiful.”

Under the ordinance, violators may face fines, jail time and court-ordered removal of illegally dumped or improperly stored tires.

“We plan to use this ordinance as a tool to respond more directly to illegal tire dumping throughout Mableton,” said Jerry Silver, director of code enforcement. “That means following up on complaints, identifying violators when possible, issuing citations and working to reduce a problem that has affected too many neighborhoods for too long.”

City officials said the ordinance is part of a broader effort to protect quality of life, reduce blight and address resident concerns.

“Dumped tires do more than create an eyesore,” said Emily Ryan, director of sustainability, green space and beautification. “They can trap stagnant water, create conditions for mosquitoes, harm the environment and work against the city’s beautification efforts. This ordinance helps us reduce those impacts and better protect the appearance and well-being of our community.”

The city is encouraging residents to report illegal dumping through its website and to dispose of tires and other waste through approved channels.