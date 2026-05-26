At the Tuesday, May 26 Cobb County Board of Commissioners work session the commissioners heard a presentation on the Economic Development Strategic Plan. The initiative is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and a series of five public input meetings were held last November.

Economic Development Director Sabrina Wright stated this was the last work session presentation of the plan before the full draft plan will be formally presented to the BOC at the beginning of June.

Geoff Koski, President of KB Advisory Group, delivered the presentation.

Gabrielle Oliverio talked about the input process

Tate Wilson