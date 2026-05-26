Wednesday’s Mableton City Council meeting includes first hearing for FY2027 budget

The Mableton City Council will meet on May 27, 2026 at 6:30 PM at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Mableton, Georgia 30168, preceded by a work session at 5:15.
There will be a presentation and review of FY 2027 Budget along with the first public hearing on the budget and the first read of the budget ordinance.
We’ve included the agendas below, but to download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link. Also, agendas are often changed and updated, so you might want to check the previous link immediately prior to the meeting.
The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
The Honorable Ron Davis, Mayor Pro Tem/District 1 Councilmember
The Honorable Michael McNeely, District 2 Councilmember
The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, District 3 Councilmember
The Honorable Cassandra Brown, District 4 Councilmember
The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember
City Council Work Session Agenda
City of Mableton, Georgia
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy, Mableton, GA 30168
May 27, 2026 at 5:15 PM
The Mableton City Council will meet on May 27, 2026 at 5:15 PM at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Mableton, Georgia 30168.
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Agenda Items and Discussion
- Pre Regular Meeting Agenda Review
- Announcements
- Executive Session (If Needed) for Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A)), Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)), Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2)), and Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5))
- Adjournment
Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Administrative Offices, 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton, Georgia 30126 during regular office hours.
City Council Regular Meeting Agenda
City of Mableton, Georgia
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
May 27, 2026 at 6:30 PM
The Mableton City Council will meet on May 27, 2026 at 6:30 PM at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, Georgia 30168.
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Invocation
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Approval of Agenda
- Public Hearings
- Presentation and Review of FY 2027 Budget and First Public Hearing on FY 2027 Budget and First Read of Ordinance
- Presentations/Acknowledgements/Proclamations
- Recognition of Friends of the Concord Covered Bridge and Lowe’s for their contribution to the Beautification of the Concord Covered Bridge during the Spring Ramble – Councilmember Cassandra Brown
- Appointments
- Public Comments – 2 minutes per speaker – no more than 30 minutes for all speakers. Anyone wishing to make a public comment should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting.
- Consent Agenda
- Approval to negotiate and execute in substantial format the stormwater maintenance agreement for Yancey Bros, property located at 450 Lee Industrial Blvd in Land Lot 597, 18th District, Cobb County, PIN 18059700100
- Approval of May 13, 2026 Regular Meeting Minutes
- Unfinished Business
- REZ2026-002 (Second Read) – 640 South Gordon Rd – Parcel ID 18038500350 – Request to rezone subject property from R-20 to RD for duplex development – Community Development Director Michael Hughes
- Second Read – An Ordinance Creating Chapter 15, Historic Preservation, of the City Code of Ordinances and for Other Lawful Purposes – Deputy Community Development Director Tina Garver
- New Business
- Consideration and Approval of Resolution approving an Intergovernmental Agreement with Cobb County and the Municipalities (Acworth, Austell, Kennesaw, Marietta, Powder Springs, Smyrna, and Mableton) for the Use and Distribution of Proceeds from the 2028 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for Capital Outlay Projects (Deferred from May 13, 2026 meeting) – City Manager Bill Tanks
- Safe Streets and Roads for All Program (SS4A) Grant Agreement FY 2025 City of Mableton – Community Development Director Michael Hughes
- Other Business/Discussion
- City Manager’s Announcements/Comments
- City Attorney/City Clerk/Staff Announcements/Comments
- Mayor and Council Announcements/Comments
- Executive Session (If Needed) for Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A)), Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)), Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2)), and Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5))
- Adjournment
Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Administrative Offices, 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton, Georgia 30126 during regular office hours.
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