Wednesday’s Mableton City Council meeting includes first hearing for FY2027 budget

The Mableton City Council will meet on May 27, 2026 at 6:30 PM at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Mableton, Georgia 30168, preceded by a work session at 5:15.

There will be a presentation and review of FY 2027 Budget along with the first public hearing on the budget and the first read of the budget ordinance.

We’ve included the agendas below, but to download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link. Also, agendas are often changed and updated, so you might want to check the previous link immediately prior to the meeting.

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, Mayor Pro Tem/District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Michael McNeely, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Cassandra Brown, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember City Council Work Session Agenda City of Mableton, Georgia

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy, Mableton, GA 30168

May 27, 2026 at 5:15 PM The Mableton City Council will meet on May 27, 2026 at 5:15 PM at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Mableton, Georgia 30168. Call to Order Roll Call Agenda Items and Discussion Pre Regular Meeting Agenda Review Announcements Executive Session (If Needed) for Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A)), Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)), Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2)), and Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5)) Adjournment Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Administrative Offices, 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton, Georgia 30126 during regular office hours.