Cobb County Explained: How Open Records Requests Work

This is an entry in a series called Cobb County Explained. To learn more about this series, visit this link to the series introduction.

Georgia’s Open Records Act gives residents the right to inspect or obtain many government documents, from police reports to emails and budgets. Filing a request is usually simple, but knowing who to contact and what to ask for can help you get records faster and avoid delays.

The Georgia First Amendment Foundation provides a number manuals about how Georgia residents can navigate the law.

What is an open records request?

An open records request is a formal request for public records held by a government agency. The federal equivalent of Georgia Open Records Act is the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Under the Georgia Open Records Act, most state and local government records are presumed public unless they fall under a legal exemption. Common examples include:

Meeting minutes

Contracts

Budgets and spending records

Emails sent by public officials

Police incident reports

Property and zoning documents

Some records can be withheld or partially redacted, including certain personnel files, active criminal investigation records and information protected for privacy or security reasons.

How it works in Cobb County

In Cobb County, requests can be made to county departments, cities, school districts or state agencies depending on who holds the records.

For example:

Cobb County government records go through the county’s records office or individual departments.

Police records may go through the relevant police department or sheriff’s office.

School records are handled by the Cobb County School District.

City records are handled separately by places like Marietta, Smyrna, Kennesaw or Mableton.

Most agencies accept requests by email, online form, mail or in person. Georgia law does not require a specific form, though some agencies provide one.

Where to get open records info for different Cobb County government bodies (for departments or government bodies not listed below ask the relevant body who handles open records requests for them):

Cobb County Government

Cobb elections

911 Emergency Communications

Cobb Fire Department

Cobb County Police Department

Cobb County Sheriff’s Office

Cobb Medical Examiner Reports

A request should clearly describe the records you want. Include:

The type of records

Relevant dates

Names, addresses or case numbers if applicable

Your contact information

A simple request might say:

“Under the Georgia Open Records Act, I am requesting copies of emails sent between Jan. 1 and Jan. 15, 2026, between the county manager and members of the Board of Commissioners regarding SPLOST transportation projects.”

Georgia agencies generally must respond within three business days. That does not always mean the records must be produced within three days, but the agency must at least:

Provide the records,

Explain when they will be available, or

Cite the legal reason they are being withheld.

Why it matters to residents

Open records requests are one of the main ways residents, journalists and community groups monitor local government.

They can help people understand:

How tax dollars are spent

Why zoning decisions were made

How schools or police departments handled an issue

What elected officials discussed before major votes

In fast-growing areas of Cobb County, records requests are commonly used to track development proposals, transportation projects and public spending.

What to know now

Georgia agencies can charge fees for searching, retrieving and copying records, though the first 15 minutes of search and retrieval time are generally free under state law. Electronic copies are often cheaper than printed documents.

Agencies are not required to create new records or answer questions. The law covers existing records only.

If a request is denied, residents can ask the agency to explain the exemption being used. Disputes can ultimately be challenged in court.

For state guidance, the Georgia Attorney General’s Office Open Government page includes summaries of the law and sample forms.