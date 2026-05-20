Maximum Impact Love Hosts Metro Atlanta Outreach Event

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about Maximum Impact Love:
Maximum Impact Love is an association of churches across the Metro Atlanta
area who come together to host events to serve low-income people around
Atlanta. Their most recent event provided free food boxes, music, meals,
drinks, haircuts, health screenings, face painting, bounce houses, horseback
riding, and prayer to all attendees. We appreciate the volunteers who
worked very hard to put on this wonderful event.
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