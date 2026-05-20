Georgia Confirms Three New Measles Cases in Unvaccinated Metro Atlanta Family After International Travel

The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed three measles cases involving members of a metro Atlanta family who were not vaccinated and recently traveled internationally.

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According to state health officials, the family members were not infectious while traveling, but developed symptoms after returning home. The Department of Public Health is working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed through contact with the individuals after their return.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Health officials said the virus can remain in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Symptoms typically appear seven to 14 days after exposure and include high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. A rash of small red spots usually follows, beginning on the head before spreading to the rest of the body.

State health officials are urging residents to ensure they are vaccinated against measles. The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, commonly known as MMR, is considered safe and effective in preventing measles and rubella.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children receive their first dose of the MMR vaccine between 12 and 15 months old and a second dose between ages 4 and 6. Infants between 6 and 11 months old who are traveling internationally are advised to receive one dose before travel, followed by two additional doses after their first birthday.

More than 95% of people who receive one dose of the MMR vaccine develop immunity to measles, mumps and rubella, according to public health officials. A second dose increases protection to approximately 98%.

Health officials said vaccination also helps protect people who are too young or medically unable to receive the vaccine.

Anyone experiencing measles symptoms is advised to contact a healthcare provider immediately. Public health officials warned people not to visit a doctor’s office, hospital or clinic without calling ahead first to report symptoms and avoid exposing others.

Healthcare providers who suspect measles cases are required to notify public health authorities immediately.

Including the three newly confirmed infections, Georgia has reported five measles cases in 2026. The state confirmed 10 measles cases in 2025.

Additional information about measles is available through the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.