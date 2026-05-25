Cobb County Explained: What is a Comprehensive Plan? And why does it matter?

This is an entry in a series called Cobb County Explained. To learn more about this series, visit this link to the series introduction.

If you’ve ever attended a zoning meeting, you might have heard a zoning staff member or commission member refer to the Comprehensive Plan or future land use map.

A comprehensive plan is one of the most important long-range planning documents a local government creates. In Cobb County and its cities, it helps guide decisions about growth, housing, transportation, parks, business development and land use for years into the future.

While the plan itself does not automatically change zoning or approve development, it strongly influences what local leaders are likely to support later.

To view Cobb County’s comprehensive planning documents, follow this link to the county’s website.

The Comprehensive Plans for the cities are available below:

What is a comprehensive plan?

A comprehensive plan — often called a “comp plan” — is a long-term policy guide for how a community wants to grow and develop.

Georgia cities and counties are required to maintain comprehensive plans to qualify for many state grants and infrastructure funding programs. Plans are typically updated every five years, with longer-term visions looking 10 to 20 years ahead.

A comp plan usually covers topics including:

Land use and development

Transportation and traffic

Housing

Economic development

Parks and greenspace

Water and sewer infrastructure

Public safety

Historic preservation

The document includes maps, population trends, development goals and recommendations for future growth.

How it works in Cobb County

Cobb County Government and Cobb’s seven cities each maintain their own comprehensive plans.

The plan acts as a blueprint for future land use. Areas may be identified for suburban neighborhoods, mixed-use development, commercial corridors, industrial activity or conservation.

One of the most important parts is the future land use map. This map shows what type of development local officials believe is appropriate in different areas over time.

For example, a property shown as suitable for “community activity center” or “mixed-use” development may be more likely to see apartments, retail or denser projects proposed later. A property shown as low-density residential may face more resistance to intense redevelopment.

The comprehensive plan does not itself rezone property. Developers still must go through rezoning hearings and public meetings. But planning commissioners and elected officials often use the comp plan as a guide when deciding whether a proposal fits the county’s long-term vision.

State requirements in Georgia

Georgia law requires counties and cities to maintain a comprehensive plan if they want to remain eligible for many state grants, loans and permitting programs.

The requirement comes through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, which sets minimum planning standards for local governments. Communities generally must update key portions of their plans every five years and maintain a longer-term planning horizon of about 20 years.

Local governments that fail to keep an approved comprehensive plan can lose their “Qualified Local Government” status, often called QLG status. That designation is important because it affects access to certain state infrastructure and economic development funding.

The state’s planning standards also require public participation during the process, meaning local governments must give residents opportunities to review drafts, attend hearings and provide feedback before plans are adopted.

Why it matters to residents

Comprehensive plans shape many of the issues residents care about most:

Traffic congestion and road improvements

Apartment and housing growth

Commercial development

Greenspace preservation

School enrollment pressures

Walkability and transit

Redevelopment of aging shopping centers or corridors

Residents often first encounter the comp plan during controversial rezoning cases. Opponents and supporters frequently argue over whether a proposed project is “consistent with the comprehensive plan.”

The plan can also affect property values and neighborhood character over time because it signals where growth is expected and encouraged.

In fast-growing parts of Cobb County, comprehensive plans help local governments balance development pressure with infrastructure capacity and community priorities.

What to know now

Many metro Atlanta communities, including Cobb County jurisdictions, regularly update their plans to address population growth, housing demand and redevelopment patterns.

Public input is a major part of the process. Counties and cities typically hold surveys, workshops and public hearings before adopting updates. The events are posted on the county and city websites, and also announced here in the Courier.

Residents can usually view draft maps and policy recommendations online before elected officials vote on the final plan.

The outline and part of the draft of this explainer was created with the use of AI (ChatGPT). The final version was edited and approved by Larry Felton Johnson.