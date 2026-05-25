Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Monday, May 25, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Monday, May 25, 2026, with a high near 79 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Flood Watch that remains in effect through late tonight for portions of north Georgia as locally heavy rainfall will lead to increased chances for flash flooding. A few storms could also become strong to severe. The primary risk will be strong to locally damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 8:05 am, 69 °F L: 68 ° H: 70 ° Feels like 70 °F ° mist Humidity: 97 % Pressure: 1019 mb 7 mph SSE Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 100% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 4 mi Sunrise: 6:31 am Sunset: 8:39 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Memorial Day

Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. High near 79. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 5 a.m, then a chance of showers. Low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. High near 81. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m, then a chance of showers between 11 p.m and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m and 2 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 78. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2026-04-01 84 61 72.5 13 0 2026-04-02 83 61 72 12.3 0 2026-04-03 83 62 72.5 12.6 0 2026-04-04 85 65 75 14.8 0 2026-04-05 71 56 63.5 3.1 0.13 2026-04-06 67 50 58.5 -2.2 0 2026-04-07 78 54 66 5.1 0 2026-04-08 70 53 61.5 0.3 0 2026-04-09 72 47 59.5 -1.9 0 2026-04-10 78 51 64.5 2.8 0 2026-04-11 85 54 69.5 7.6 0 2026-04-12 86 56 71 8.8 0 2026-04-13 83 60 71.5 9 0 2026-04-14 86 60 73 10.3 0 2026-04-15 85 60 72.5 9.5 0 2026-04-16 85 63 74 10.8 0 2026-04-17 90 64 77 13.5 0 2026-04-18 84 64 74 10.2 0 2026-04-19 69 49 59 -5 0 2026-04-20 77 44 60.5 -3.8 0 2026-04-21 79 53 66 1.4 0 2026-04-22 83 60 71.5 6.7 0 2026-04-23 83 58 70.5 5.4 0 2026-04-24 84 61 72.5 7.1 0 2026-04-25 75 64 69.5 3.9 0.02 2026-04-26 84 62 73 7.1 T 2026-04-27 76 62 69 2.8 0 2026-04-28 67 58 62.5 -3.9 0.52 2026-04-29 83 63 73 6.3 1.08 2026-04-30 75 60 67.5 0.5 0.33

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”