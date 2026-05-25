Flood Watch Continues Across North Georgia and Metro Atlanta Through Monday Night

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A color drawing of a house, car, and tree partially submerged in a flood

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 25, 2026

A Flood Watch remains in effect through late Monday night for parts of north Georgia, where excessive rainfall could cause flooding in rivers, creeks, streams, urban areas and other flood-prone locations.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Monday, May 25, 2026.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined,  follow this link.

What is in the alert?

The alert states the following


…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT…

  • WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
    possible.
  • WHERE…Portions of north central, northeast, northwest, and west
    central Georgia, including the following areas, in north central
    Georgia, Cherokee, Cobb, Dawson, Douglas, Fannin, Forsyth, Gilmer,
    Hall, Lumpkin, North Fulton, Pickens, South Fulton and Union. In
    northeast Georgia, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
    Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray,
    Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central Georgia,
    Coweta and Heard.
  • WHEN…Through late Monday night.
  • IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
    creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
    Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
    • Multiple rounds of rainfall are expected to move across portions
      of north Georgia through Monday evening. An anomalously elevated
      moisture environment exists over north Georgia which has resulted
      in high rain rates (2″+/hour) that are expected to continue
      through Monday night which will lead to an increased chance for
      flash flooding. Convective rainfall (showers and thunderstorms)
      may repeatedly train over areas, and have locally high enough
      rainfall rates to induce flash flooding in poor drainage and
      urban areas, as well as creeks and streams prone to flash
      flooding.
    • http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Counties included in the alert

  • Bartow
  • Carroll
  • Catoosa
  • Chattooga
  • Cherokee
  • Cobb
  • Coweta
  • Dade
  • Dawson
  • Douglas
  • Fannin
  • Floyd
  • Forsyth
  • Gilmer
  • Gordon
  • Hall
  • Haralson
  • Heard
  • Lumpkin
  • Murray
  • North Fulton
  • Paulding
  • Pickens
  • Polk
  • South Fulton
  • Towns
  • Union
  • Walker
  • White
  • Whitfield

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