Zoning is a critical part of quality of life in Cobb County and its cities.
Zoning decisions affect neighborhood character, traffic, school crowding and property values. They determine whether a vacant lot becomes a subdivision, a shopping center or remains unchanged.
Zoning rules also affect what property owners can do with their own land, including home additions, accessory units and certain types of businesses.
The Courier is developing a series called Cobb County Explained to help educate county residents about how important institutions here work.
One of the entries in this series is “Cobb County Explained: How zoning works in Cobb County“.
Another related article in the series is “What is a Comprehensive Plan? And why does it matter?“.
As a companion to that article we’ve prepared the quiz below. If you read the article carefully you should be able to do well on the quiz, but if it takes a while for the information to sink in, feel free to re-read the article and take the quiz as many times as you like.
For more information about how Cobb County zoning works, follow this link to the Cobb County Zoning Division web page.
But for now, here’s the quiz!
Read more from the series Cobb County Explained
Entries in the series to date
Read the Introduction to the series by following this link.
Government
Growth & Development
Public Safety & Courts
- What Does Cobb’s Magistrate Court Do?
- How Cobb’s Superior Court Works
- What is State Court in Cobb County and how does it work?
- What does Cobb’s Probate Court Do?
Taxes & Money
Be the first to comment on "Cobb County Zoning: A Quiz"