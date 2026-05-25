Cobb County Zoning: A Quiz

Zoning is a critical part of quality of life in Cobb County and its cities.

Zoning decisions affect neighborhood character, traffic, school crowding and property values. They determine whether a vacant lot becomes a subdivision, a shopping center or remains unchanged.

Zoning rules also affect what property owners can do with their own land, including home additions, accessory units and certain types of businesses.

The Courier is developing a series called Cobb County Explained to help educate county residents about how important institutions here work.

One of the entries in this series is “Cobb County Explained: How zoning works in Cobb County“.

Another related article in the series is “What is a Comprehensive Plan? And why does it matter?“.

As a companion to that article we’ve prepared the quiz below. If you read the article carefully you should be able to do well on the quiz, but if it takes a while for the information to sink in, feel free to re-read the article and take the quiz as many times as you like.

For more information about how Cobb County zoning works, follow this link to the Cobb County Zoning Division web page.

But for now, here’s the quiz!

1. If you want to request rezoning of a property in Cobb County, where do you file the application? Board of Commissioners Community Development Agency Economic Development Agency Clerk of Superior Court 2. Who makes the decision on zoning requests? The Planning Commission Community Development Agency The Board of Commissioners The Zoning Manager 3. For zoning purposes, what parts of the county are within its jurisdiction? Unincorporated areas Unincorporated areas plus the cities Residential areas only Commercial areas only 4. What appointed body conducts the first hearings and makes recommendations to the Board of Commissioners? Zoning Division Community Development Agency Planning Commission Economic Development Agency 5. Who decides on zoning requests for properties located with the county's seven cities? Cobb Community Development Agency Board of Commissioners Cobb Zoning Division The cities themselves Loading... Loading...



Read more from the series Cobb County Explained

Read the Introduction to the series by following this link.

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