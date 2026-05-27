Cobb County Certifies May 19 Primary Election Results

By Mark Woolsey

The Cobb County Board of Elections has certified the results of the May 19 primary vote in the county. Approval came on a 4-0 vote Tuesday afternoon with one member absent.

Elections Director Leigh Phillips reported to the board that 76,648 votes were cast in the three-week period leading up to the primary and that 83,220 voters turned out on election day.

That resulted in a total vote of 162,847 or a turnout of 31.62 percent of eligible voters. More than 500,000 voters are registered in Cobb.

Mail-in votes totaled 2,698 and provisional ballots amounted to 281.

An election-night issue involving poll pads, part of the electronic voting system, remains under review. The problem forced poll workers to switch to manual procedures, and voting hours at nearly a dozen precincts were extended until 11 p.m.

No reason has been given for the election night electronic foul up.

The elections board also approved changes to two polling locations for the June 16 runoff.

Among the races to be decided in the runoff are the Republican nomination for governor, pitting Lt. Governor Burt Jones against businessman Rick Jackson. The winner will face former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in the general election this fall.

In another high-profile match up, Derek Dooley and Mike Collins will battle for the GOP nomination for U.S .Senate. The winner will face incumbent Jon Ossoff in November.

Runoffs are also scheduled in .a number of other statewide races, including Lt. Governor, Secretary of State and Commissioner of Insurance.

The elections board Tuesday also approved changes to two polling locations for the June 16 runoff.