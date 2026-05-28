South Cobb Regional Library introduces kids to paleontology

By Kelly Johnson

In keeping with the CCPLS dino-summer theme, South Cobb Regional Library will host Cobb 4H’s Dig into Summer on June 9th at 11:30 AM. Instructors shall lead registered elementary children (K-5) in hands-on, STEM activities that explore the past world of dinosaurs. Registration is required here. NOTE: Switzer will host this event on June 16th, as Dinosaur Stem with Cobb 4H; North Cobb Regional Library will host it on June 18t. Likewise, Mountain View Regional Library will host it on June 23rd. Registration may be required for each branch.

Among all regional libraries, however, South Cobb Regional Library extends the introduction of paleontology to school children with its Junior Paleontologists program, with the first and only session occurring in June, on a Wednesday, the 24th at 4 PM. (The remaining two sessions are scheduled for July.) This STEM program is designed to ignite curiosity in the science through hands-on fun. With the first session, children will observe real fossils and even excavate their own dig site. This program is supported by Tellus Science Museum, and it requires registration here.

If paleontology helps with inspiring young people to understand the past world, then South Cobb Regional Library’s Dig into Your Past may appeal to the curious adult, or perhaps the amateur scientist or writer. This genealogy event teaches participants about Cobb County Public Library resources and how to use such to dig into and unearth a story from their lineage. Participation is limited, so register here.

Other events scheduled at South Cobb Regional Library include:

Hands-Only CPR Educational Program, Friday, June 5th at 1:00 PM

The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, June 11th at 4:30 PM

(The Stolen Queen by Fiona Davis)

Tween Dungeons & Dragons, Wednesday, June 17th at 3:00 PM

Emory’s Winship Prostate Cancer Screening Bus, Wednesday, June 24th at 10:30 AM

Be advised that South Cobb Regional Library shall close Friday, June 19th for Juneteenth.

Contact South Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its June schedule.

South Cobb Regional Library is located at:

805 Clay Road

Mableton, Georgia 30126

+1 678 398 5828

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

JUNE 2026

WEEK 1

JUNE 2026

WEEK 2

JUNE 2026

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT JUNE 14, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









JUNE 15, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 12:00 Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program



11:00 – 11:30 Family Sing and Dance Along







JUNE 16, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time







JUNE 17, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 12:00 Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program



15:00 – 17:00 Tween Dungeons & Dragons







JUNE 18, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





15:00 – 16:30 Dig Into Your Past – Genealogy for Beginners







JUNE 19, 2026 Friday CLOSED JUNETEENTH







JUNE 20, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:30 – 12:00 Yoga with HSS









JUNE 2026

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT JUNE 21, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









JUNE 22, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 12:00 Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program



11:00 – 11:30 Family Sing and Dance Along







JUNE 23, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time







JUNE 24, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 12:00 Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program



10:30 – 15:00 Emory’s Winship Prostate Cancer Screening Bus (Free Screening)



16:00 – 17:00 Junior Paleontologists







JUNE 25, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00









JUNE 26, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 12:00 Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program







JUNE 27, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00











JUNE 2026

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT JUNE 28, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









JUNE 29, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 12:00 Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program



11:00 – 11:30 Family Sing and Dance Along







JUNE 30, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time



18:30 – 19:30 Home Economics









Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.