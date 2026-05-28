South Cobb Regional Library introduces kids to paleontology

TOPICS:
Cartoon drawing of a tyrannosaur

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 28, 2026

By Kelly Johnson

In keeping with the CCPLS dino-summer theme, South Cobb Regional Library will host Cobb 4H’s Dig into Summer on June 9th at 11:30 AM. Instructors shall lead registered elementary children (K-5) in hands-on, STEM activities that explore the past world of dinosaurs. Registration is required here. NOTE: Switzer will host this event on June 16th, as Dinosaur Stem with Cobb 4H; North Cobb Regional Library will host it on June 18t. Likewise, Mountain View Regional Library will host it on June 23rd. Registration may be required for each branch.

Among all regional libraries, however, South Cobb Regional Library extends the introduction of paleontology to school children with its Junior Paleontologists program, with the first and only session occurring in June, on a Wednesday, the 24th at 4 PM. (The remaining two sessions are scheduled for July.) This STEM program is designed to ignite curiosity in the science through hands-on fun. With the first session, children will observe real fossils and even excavate their own dig site. This program is supported by Tellus Science Museum, and it requires registration here.

If paleontology helps with inspiring young people to understand the past world, then South Cobb Regional Library’s Dig into Your Past may appeal to the curious adult, or perhaps the amateur scientist or writer. This genealogy event teaches participants about Cobb County Public Library resources and how to use such to dig into and unearth a story from their lineage. Participation is limited, so register here.

Other events scheduled at South Cobb Regional Library include:

  • Hands-Only CPR Educational Program, Friday, June 5th at 1:00 PM
  • The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, June 11th at 4:30 PM

(The Stolen Queen by Fiona Davis)

  • Tween Dungeons & Dragons, Wednesday, June 17th at 3:00 PM
  • Emory’s Winship Prostate Cancer Screening Bus, Wednesday, June 24th at 10:30 AM

Be advised that South Cobb Regional Library shall close Friday, June 19th for Juneteenth.

Contact South Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its June schedule.

South Cobb Regional Library is located at:

805 Clay Road

Mableton, Georgia 30126

+1 678 398 5828

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

JUNE 2026

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
JUNE 01, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


11:00 – 11:30Family Sing and Dance Along




JUNE 02, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time




JUNE 03, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


17:00 – 18:00Adult Art Night


18:30 – 19:00Evening Storytime




JUNE 04, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


15:00 – 16:30Internet Basics




JUNE 05, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


11:00 – 11:30Parachute Play


13:00 – 14:00Hands-Only CPR Educational Program




JUNE 06, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00




JUNE 2026

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
JUNE 07, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




JUNE 08, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


11:00 – 11:30Family Sing and Dance Along




JUNE 09, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


11:30 – 12:30Dig Into Summer with Cobb 4-H




JUNE 10, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


14:30 – 16:30Summer Food Stories & Skills for Teens


16:00 – 17:00Pokémon Club




JUNE 11, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


15:30 – 16:30Paws to Read with CAREing PAWS: Read to Koda


16:30 – 17:30The Last Word Book Discussion (The Stolen Queen by Fiona Davis)




JUNE 12, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program




JUNE 13, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 11:30Hello Summer Storytime




JUNE 2026

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
JUNE 14, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




JUNE 15, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


11:00 – 11:30Family Sing and Dance Along




JUNE 16, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time




JUNE 17, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


15:00 – 17:00Tween Dungeons & Dragons




JUNE 18, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


15:00 – 16:30Dig Into Your Past – Genealogy for Beginners




JUNE 19, 2026FridayCLOSEDJUNETEENTH




JUNE 20, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:30 – 12:00Yoga with HSS




JUNE 2026

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
JUNE 21, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




JUNE 22, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


11:00 – 11:30Family Sing and Dance Along




JUNE 23, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time




JUNE 24, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


10:30 – 15:00Emory’s Winship Prostate Cancer Screening Bus (Free Screening)


16:00 – 17:00Junior Paleontologists




JUNE 25, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00




JUNE 26, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program




JUNE 27, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00




JUNE 2026

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
JUNE 28, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




JUNE 29, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program


11:00 – 11:30Family Sing and Dance Along




JUNE 30, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


18:30 – 19:30Home Economics




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

Be the first to comment on "South Cobb Regional Library introduces kids to paleontology"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.