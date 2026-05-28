South Cobb Regional Library introduces kids to paleontology

By Kelly Johnson
In keeping with the CCPLS dino-summer theme, South Cobb Regional Library will host Cobb 4H’s Dig into Summer on June 9th at 11:30 AM. Instructors shall lead registered elementary children (K-5) in hands-on, STEM activities that explore the past world of dinosaurs. Registration is required here. NOTE: Switzer will host this event on June 16th, as Dinosaur Stem with Cobb 4H; North Cobb Regional Library will host it on June 18t. Likewise, Mountain View Regional Library will host it on June 23rd. Registration may be required for each branch.
Among all regional libraries, however, South Cobb Regional Library extends the introduction of paleontology to school children with its Junior Paleontologists program, with the first and only session occurring in June, on a Wednesday, the 24th at 4 PM. (The remaining two sessions are scheduled for July.) This STEM program is designed to ignite curiosity in the science through hands-on fun. With the first session, children will observe real fossils and even excavate their own dig site. This program is supported by Tellus Science Museum, and it requires registration here.
If paleontology helps with inspiring young people to understand the past world, then South Cobb Regional Library’s Dig into Your Past may appeal to the curious adult, or perhaps the amateur scientist or writer. This genealogy event teaches participants about Cobb County Public Library resources and how to use such to dig into and unearth a story from their lineage. Participation is limited, so register here.
Other events scheduled at South Cobb Regional Library include:
- Hands-Only CPR Educational Program, Friday, June 5th at 1:00 PM
- The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, June 11th at 4:30 PM
(The Stolen Queen by Fiona Davis)
- Tween Dungeons & Dragons, Wednesday, June 17th at 3:00 PM
- Emory’s Winship Prostate Cancer Screening Bus, Wednesday, June 24th at 10:30 AM
Be advised that South Cobb Regional Library shall close Friday, June 19th for Juneteenth.
Contact South Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its June schedule.
South Cobb Regional Library is located at:
805 Clay Road
Mableton, Georgia 30126
+1 678 398 5828
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.
JUNE 2026
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|JUNE 01, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program
|11:00 – 11:30
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|JUNE 02, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|JUNE 03, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program
|17:00 – 18:00
|Adult Art Night
|18:30 – 19:00
|Evening Storytime
|JUNE 04, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|15:00 – 16:30
|Internet Basics
|JUNE 05, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program
|11:00 – 11:30
|Parachute Play
|13:00 – 14:00
|Hands-Only CPR Educational Program
|JUNE 06, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
JUNE 2026
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|JUNE 07, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|JUNE 08, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program
|11:00 – 11:30
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|JUNE 09, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|11:30 – 12:30
|Dig Into Summer with Cobb 4-H
|JUNE 10, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program
|14:30 – 16:30
|Summer Food Stories & Skills for Teens
|16:00 – 17:00
|Pokémon Club
|JUNE 11, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|15:30 – 16:30
|Paws to Read with CAREing PAWS: Read to Koda
|16:30 – 17:30
|The Last Word Book Discussion (The Stolen Queen by Fiona Davis)
|JUNE 12, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program
|JUNE 13, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 11:30
|Hello Summer Storytime
JUNE 2026
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|JUNE 14, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|JUNE 15, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program
|11:00 – 11:30
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|JUNE 16, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|JUNE 17, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program
|15:00 – 17:00
|Tween Dungeons & Dragons
|JUNE 18, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|15:00 – 16:30
|Dig Into Your Past – Genealogy for Beginners
|JUNE 19, 2026
|Friday
|CLOSED
|JUNETEENTH
|JUNE 20, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:30 – 12:00
|Yoga with HSS
JUNE 2026
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|JUNE 21, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|JUNE 22, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program
|11:00 – 11:30
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|JUNE 23, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|JUNE 24, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program
|10:30 – 15:00
|Emory’s Winship Prostate Cancer Screening Bus (Free Screening)
|16:00 – 17:00
|Junior Paleontologists
|JUNE 25, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|JUNE 26, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program
|JUNE 27, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
JUNE 2026
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|JUNE 28, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|JUNE 29, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Happy Helpings Summer Meal Program
|11:00 – 11:30
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|JUNE 30, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|18:30 – 19:30
|Home Economics
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
Be the first to comment on "South Cobb Regional Library introduces kids to paleontology"