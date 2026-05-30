Agreements between Cobb County and Mableton for police and other services approved

At its Tuesday evening meeting the Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved four intergovernmental agreements between Cobb County and the City of Mableton: law enforcement services, DOT services, stormwater management, and a bond payment agreement.

The agreements were reached through mediation, with police services set for one year and DOT and stormwater agreements running through October 31, 2034, consistent with the broader service delivery strategy and other cities’ agreements.

The IGA outlines the following schedule of payments for police services, which had been the primary point of contention between the two parties:

$13,000,000.00. $3,000,000.00 shall be paid on or before December 31, 2026 and the remaining $10,000,000.00 shall be paid in twelve monthly installments, due on or before the 15th of each month to Cobb Finance Department beginning on January 15, 2027

“It has been a long road. This has been a new experience for both the city and the county and some growing pains along the way, but we were able to get through them and a special thanks to (County Manager) Dr. (Jackie) McMorris who served as the liaison for the past two years,” Board of Commissioner Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said. “And I also like to thank the city of Mableton, the mayor and the council as well as their city manager.”

“And I would be remiss if I did not include the residents of Mableton. They have been vocal. They have been very engaged in reaching out to me to the county for answers to their questions,” Cupid said. “So thank you for being a part of the process. And I’m glad that we’re finally at this point and we look forward to a healthy and productive relationship with Mableton as they come online as Cobb County’s newest and largest city.”

The Mableton City Council approved the IGAs the next day at its Wednesday meeting.

The police services for the City of Mableton had been a long-running contention between the county and the city, with the city initially maintaining that the county’s billing of the city resulted in double-taxation for Mableton residents.

To read the Intergovernmental Agreements for police and transportation services, follow this link.