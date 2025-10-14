Responses to the Courier’s Mableton candidate questionnaires: Dami Oladapo

The following are the answers provided by Mableton District 2 candidate and incumbent Dami Oladapo to a set of questions the Courier provided to all municipal Mableton candidates in contested elections (Districts 2 and 4). We’ll be posting each candidate’s response as it comes in, under the tag “Mableton candidate questionnaire”. To see all the responses we’ve received, click on that tag above.

A vote on the budget is upcoming, and needless to say budgeting is a complex issue. To keep it simple, here are two questions:

1. What programs in the existing budget would you like to see increased?

I’d like to see increased investment in public safety, community engagement, and neighborhood revitalization. That includes funding for traffic calming, lighting, and sidewalk improvements in residential areas; expanded youth and senior programs that strengthen community connections; and continued support for local business development to keep dollars circulating locally.

2. What programs in the existing budget would you like to see reduced or decreased?

I do not support increasing administrative overhead or duplicative contracts that do not directly improve services to residents. As a city, we must continue to honor our “Same Service, No New Taxes” commitment by maximizing efficiency and ensuring every dollar produces visible and viable results for the community.

3. Are there any programs that are not in the current budget that you would like to consider adding?

With housing being a challenge in District 2, I’d like to introduce targeted housing improvement initiatives, including a landlord accountability and code compliance program, along with a neighborhood partnership grant to help HOAs fund local beautification and safety projects.

I’d also like to see expanded community programs and support for seniors and youth, two often overlooked populations who play vital roles in our community.

Lastly, District 2 faces a serious gap in access to essential services, including grocery stores, banking, and healthcare. I’d like to see programs that help attract and support these types of businesses, as well as partnerships that bring mobile health, financial, and food services directly to residents until we can close those service gaps permanently.

The city is in the process of deciding whether to move forward with the process of setting up one or more Tax Allocation Districts (TADs)

To the best of your understanding of how TADs work:

1. Do you support moving forward with this?

Tax Allocation District(s) can be an extremely valuable economic development tool. Two models of TADs I’ve become familiar with is Invest Atlanta and The Beltline. If properly administered, it can be the force to drive economic development within the City of Mableton.

2. If the district or districts are set up, where would you favor creating them?

I would favor the Riverside Corridor as that’s an area within my District that could greatly benefit from TADs.

Pedestrian deaths and injuries in Cobb County have been in the news frequently over the past year. Does the city have a role in reducing dangers to pedestrians?

This was a key area I emphasized during our recent SPLOST discussions, because keeping our residents safe means ensuring we have the sidewalks, crosswalks, and traffic enhancements needed to protect pedestrians. The city absolutely has a role to play by working with Cobb County and GDOT to close sidewalk gaps, improve visibility, and add traffic-calming measures near schools, parks, and busy corridors. We can also run educational campaigns to promote safer driving and walking habits, backed by data-drivenplanning to prioritize the areas with the highest need.

The city was handed a surprise bill by the county for Public Safety and Transportation services. How would you approach coming negotiations with the county over this issue?

I will continue advocating for fair value and transparency in our negotiations with Cobb County. In my opinion, the first negotiation did not yield preferred results. Residents should not be penalized for choosing cityhood. I hope we can prioritize collaboration, grounded in data, fiscal responsibility, and ensure Mableton receives equitable service levels for every dollar paid.

An ongoing issue in Mableton housing quality and conditions for residents with absentee landlords, particularly along Riverside Parkway. What role does the city have in addressing these issues?

Riverside Parkway is in my district, and I believe that the city has a clear role in code enforcement, licensing, and policy enforcement. As I am only one vote, my hope is that the mayor and council can join forces with me to strengthen code compliance processes, introduce penalties for repeat violators, and incentivize responsible property management. I also support partnerships that can help us rehabilitate blighted properties and expand access to safe, affordable housing.

This is an open-ended and broad question, but it’s one that everyone seems to have a strong opinion on: What is your approach to urban development and redevelopment issues (land use and zoning)?

My approach to land use and zoning is for us to have balanced growth. We can preserve the character of existing neighborhoods while encouraging thoughtful redevelopment that attracts new businesses, housing options, and amenities. All I ask for is that this growth be community-driven and that there is transparency in the decisions we make.

A related question: the city is growing. How can we best accommodate that growth?

Growth is inevitable, but it must be intentional and sustainable. As Mableton grows, our focus should be on planning ahead. We must align new development with the capacity of our roads, schools, parks, and public safety resources. We should also strengthen partnerships with the county, developers, and regional agencies to ensure infrastructure improvements keep pace with development.

And another related question: What do you think are the most important things to include in the Comprehensive Plan?

Our Comprehensive Plan must focus on equitable growth and quality of life, especially for areas like District 2, where residents face gaps in infrastructure, housing quality, and access to essential services.

Key priorities should include:

Infrastructure & Connectivity: Close sidewalk, lighting, and drainage gaps to make neighborhoods safer and more accessible.

This plan should reflect Mableton’s diversity, engage residents at every stage, and ensure growth benefits every neighborhood, especially those that have historically been underserved.