Responses to the Courier’s Mableton candidate questionnaires: Patricia Auch

Mableton District 4 candidate and incumbent Patricia Auch

A vote on the budget is upcoming, and needless to say, budgeting is a complex issue. To keep it simple, here are two questions:

What programs in the existing budget would you like to see increased?

Some programs and initiatives I want to see increased or implemented are:

Utilization of SeeClickFix or other public platforms for citizens to track their code enforcement complaints from submission to completion. I often get emails asking about the status of various code enforcement issues. Currently, residents report code enforcement issues via email and many times the only response citizens receive is the automated email response. A platform where residents can see the status of their reports, and the status of those submitted by others, will help foster trust that their issues are being addressed.

Programs to assist in waste management like a bulk waste amnesty day and household hazardous waste day.

Implementation of a public arts program and beautification initiatives. While a lot has been done in standing up our city these past two years, many of those successes are administrative in nature and aren’t visually tangible to our citizens. I think initiatives like public art, streetscape landscaping and lighting, or city signs would go a long way in fostering a sense of place, identity, and pride.

Our city will need to increase fund allocations towards a municipal tax commissioner’s office to collect stormwater fees and revenue from the special service district to pay for police services.

What programs in the existing budget would you like to see reduced or decreased?

Ideally, the city would be able to do all the ambitious and exciting programs people want without having to reallocate funding in our budget; But to keep taxes low, reductions and reallocations would likely need to be made. I would like to see our debt service decreased or at least stable, and the allocation to the office of the mayor decreased and reallocated to our municipal services and to any fund-matching for grants.

3. Are there any programs that are not in the current budget that you would like to consider adding?

Our current budget does not include police, stormwater, or public works/DOT, so that will need to be added.

The city is in the process of deciding whether to move forward with the process of setting up one or more Tax Allocation Districts (TADs)

To the best of your understanding of how TADs work:

Do you support moving forward with this?

I am generally supportive about moving forward with TADs in Mableton, but I do have some apprehension because I think it will likely displace residents due to increased property taxes and housing costs. During council work sessions, we were told that the proposed areas being eyed for potential tax allocation districts are the Six Flags area and the Floyd Road area. A TAD is considered financially successful when it increases property tax revenue and there is a significant increase to tax increment. Meaning, it’s successful if it drives up property taxes in that district. For long-time residents on limited incomes and those whose incomes can’t cover the property tax increases, this could price them out of their neighborhood.

On the other hand, TADs can be a helpful economic tool to drive out blighted and vacant properties, stimulate economic growth and development, encourage more amenities, and revitalize community spaces. I see TADs as a double-edged sword in those aspects, and whether TADs are good or bad will be determined based on one’s viewpoint of gentrification.

Based on our October 6th work session, it is proposed that the city will be voting to approve a resolution to pursue redevelopment powers on October 22. Approval of the resolution will be the first step in the process to establishing TADs in Mableton. After adoption of the resolution, a bill to enable Mableton’s redevelopment powers will go through the legislative process in the Georgia Assembly. If passed in the next legislative session, the bill would then be on the November 2026 ballot as a referendum to be voted on by the citizens of Mableton. The voters of Mableton would then be the ones to decide whether they want TADs in their city or not.

If the district or districts are set up, where would you favor creating them?

If a district is to be set up, it would be in the areas with the most potential for success. It would need to be in an area where there is high interest in private investment, where current base value of property is relatively low, and the potential for tax increment is high. Feasibility studies will likely be conducted, but the areas currently identified as potential tax allocation districts are the Six Flags area and historic Floyd Road area.

Pedestrian deaths and injuries in Cobb County have been in the news frequently over the past year. Does the city have a role in reducing dangers to pedestrians?

Yes, absolutely. The city is ultimately responsible for public safety and infrastructure (even if DOT and police services are contracted through Cobb County). The developments the city approves through zoning and design guidelines all have an impact on pedestrian safety. I am in favor of a pedestrian-friendly design.

The city was handed a surprise bill by the county for Public Safety and Transportation services. How would you approach coming negotiations with the county over this issue?

The negotiations for the long-term agreement have already begun. I would have addressed the issues we had in the first negotiations, which is why I voted “no” to the deal. It’s too late now, though, and it’s going to make the second round of negotiations difficult.

The city council, on an individual basis, had very little direct involvement with the negotiation for the one-year temporary agreement with the County, and I have not yet been invited to the discussions for the longer SDS agreement.

The first time I was invited to witness any discussion with the county involving our Service Delivery Strategy was on April 14, 2025, at the Switzer Library. Even then, a large portion of the discussions that took place occurred privately where neither I nor any of the other Mableton city council members were allowed in the room to hear what was taking place. Only our city manager, mayor, the consultant the city hired to negotiate our SDS, and our city attorney were in the room with Cobb County’s attorney and their selected representatives. I was told this was so there wouldn’t be a quorum which would require the press to have access to the discussion under open meeting laws. I didn’t get much say on the first round of negotiations other than my vote in opposition on May 28, 2025, and again on May 30, 2025.

The County has not provided evidence that police services cost what they are claiming it costs, and if it does, why did they not submit that information when the feasibility study was being conducted? Why did they not tell citizens that incorporation would result in a price increase to their police services? Unless the County rolls back the millage rate to account for the services in the agreement, it’s not going to be a fair deal for Mableton residents.

An ongoing issue in Mableton housing quality and conditions for residents with absentee landlords, particularly along Riverside Parkway. What role does the city have in addressing these issues?

The City has already taken a first step to addressing these issues with the passage of “The Safe and Healthy Housing and Property Ordinance.” This ordinance established a framework to make it enforceable for our city to ensure all property and housing meets minimum standards for safety, sanitation, and structural integrity. Any property not constructed or maintained to the minimum standards or endangers public health and safety by being unsanitary or unsafe will be declared a public nuisance and is subject to actionable enforcement. The next step to implementing a strategy to address deteriorating properties will be the establishment of our Municipal Court, and then actively enforcing the ordinance.

This is an open-ended and broad question, but it’s one that everyone seems to have a strong opinion on: What is your approach to urban development and redevelopment issues (land use and zoning)?

I want to prioritize development in a way our residents want to see it. I want development that prioritizes pedestrian safety, green spaces and complete communities that offer a high quality of life, while taking into account traffic impact and neighborhood character. Our city should benefit our residents while maintaining affordability.

A related question: the city is growing. How can we best accommodate that growth?

We will need to be cognizant about how growth will impact traffic, school capacities, and the increased demand for municipal services. Adhering to our comprehensive plan will help guide our city to be developed in accordance with our residents’ input. The best way to accommodate growth is to anticipate it and plan for it in our budget.

And another related question: What do you think are the most important things to include in the Comprehensive Plan?

The comprehensive plan is supposed to be high-level and not super granular. The most important thing for it to include will be future land use development, but it will also outline goals for transportation connectivity, housing diversity, community character, public facilities, economic development, and environmental stewardship.