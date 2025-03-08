Cobb Police Chief VanHoozer leaving at end of April

(Stuart VanHoozer, photo by Arielle Robinson/Cobb County Courier)

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer has announced his resignation in what was seemingly an unexpected move. Departmental spokesman Sgt. Eric Smith said no interim chief has been decided on at this point.

The chief, who had served less than three years, told WSB-TV this week that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

“I want to be a better dad, a better husband, a better son, “ he said.

He indicated he leaves the department in better shape.

“I’m at peace that my officers are alive and well. I’m at peace that we’re hiring better. I’m at peace that crime is low,” asserted VanHoozer

We’ve dropped crime 49 percent in the past 10 years,” he added in the WSB interview.

One of the initiatives VanHooser led during his career was the introduction of a defensive tactics program emphasizing de-escalation.

The Cobb Courier reported in May of 2022 that county commissioners had unanimously approved a recommendation from County Manager Jackie McMorris that VanHoozer be tapped for the job. McMorris lauded him then as having more than 32 years’ experience in law enforcement.

VanHoozer started with the Cobb County Police Department in 1990. He served in a variety of roles including patrol officer and sergeant, in the narcotics and internal affairs divisions and as a precinct commander before being appointed a deputy chief.

He’d shared the interim chief position with Deputy Chief Scott Hamilton after the retirement of former Chief of Police Tim Cox.

The chief told the news station that his resignation will be effective at the end of April and that he’ll check out jobs outside of law enforcement.