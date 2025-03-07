South Cobb Education town hall to be held next Thursday, March 13

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 7, 2025

The Mableton Improvement Coalition announced the following town hall meeting to discuss education in the South Cobb area, including Austell, Mableton and Powder Springs.

South Cobb Education Town Hall

Date & Time: Thursday, March 13, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.

Location: South Cobb Community Center, 620 Lions Club Dr, Mableton, GA 30126

Purpose: A community conversation on the state of South Cobb schools, featuring expert panel discussions, advocacy tips, and valuable resources for parents.

Additional Information: Food will be provided.

Speakers & Participants

Moderator: China Cardriche-Clements

Guests:

  • Hon. Ollie Clemons – Mayor of Austell
  • Hon. Michael Owens – Mayor of Mableton
  • Hon. Henry Lust – Mayor Pro Tem of Powder Springs
  • Ty’Sheka Lambert
  • Leroy Tre’ Hutchins – Cobb County School Board (Post 3)
  • Tony Owens & Reginald Beaty
  • Brandon Jones