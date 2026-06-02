Cobb/Mableton police services agreement stalls over what court handles misdemeanor cases

By Larry Felton Johnson

This is a breaking story, we will provide further information as it becomes available.

The Intergovernmental Agreement between Cobb County and the City of Mableton over police services, thought to be a done deal, stalled out over the issue of what court will handle cases involving misdemeanor offenses that take place within Mableton’s city limits, leaving the city without coverage by the Cobb County Police Department.



The existing agreement over police services expired midnight Sunday.



“Cobb County negotiated in good faith and reached an agreement in principle during the May 22 mediation,” said Chairwoman Cupid, quoted in the county’s statement on its website. “The City’s last-minute demand was raised only as we were finalizing language, not during the lengthy mediation itself. It is operationally unworkable and is preventing us from executing an agreement that protects Mableton residents. We remain ready and willing to finalize the IGA based on the material terms agreed upon on May 22.”

Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens wrote in an official statement, “”The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is aware of ongoing discussions between Cobb County and the City of Mableton regarding the future of police services. I want Mableton residents to know this office takes seriously its responsibility to the safety and security of every community in Cobb County.”

“We were not a party to these negotiations. Any support we provide will be driven by our constitutional commitment to the people of Mableton — not by the outcome of any political or administrative process. Resources are being deployed as operational capacity allows. The Sheriff’s Office will provide updates as development warrants,” he wrote.