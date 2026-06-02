Cobb/Mableton police services agreement stalls over what court handles misdemeanor cases

By Larry Felton Johnson
This is a breaking story, we will provide further information as it becomes available.
The Intergovernmental Agreement between Cobb County and the City of Mableton over police services, thought to be a done deal, stalled out over the issue of what court will handle cases involving misdemeanor offenses that take place within Mableton’s city limits, leaving the city without coverage by the Cobb County Police Department.
The existing agreement over police services expired midnight Sunday.
“Cobb County negotiated in good faith and reached an agreement in principle during the May 22 mediation,” said Chairwoman Cupid, quoted in the county’s statement on its website. “The City’s last-minute demand was raised only as we were finalizing language, not during the lengthy mediation itself. It is operationally unworkable and is preventing us from executing an agreement that protects Mableton residents. We remain ready and willing to finalize the IGA based on the material terms agreed upon on May 22.”
Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens wrote in an official statement, “”The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is aware of ongoing discussions between Cobb County and the City of Mableton regarding the future of police services. I want Mableton residents to know this office takes seriously its responsibility to the safety and security of every community in Cobb County.”
“We were not a party to these negotiations. Any support we provide will be driven by our constitutional commitment to the people of Mableton — not by the outcome of any political or administrative process. Resources are being deployed as operational capacity allows. The Sheriff’s Office will provide updates as development warrants,” he wrote.
The City of Mableton posted the following announcement from Mayor Michael Owens on the city’s website:
The police services intergovernmental agreement between the City of Mableton and Cobb County expired at midnight on May 31, 2026. While the agreement has expired, provisions have been put in place to ensure residents continue to have law enforcement service while the City and County work through this matter.
The safety of Mableton residents is my first priority.
If you have an emergency, call 911. Help will come. The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office will provide law enforcement service in the City of Mableton, ensuring that all of our residents are safe. Cobb County Police Officers will be deputized to respond to calls on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office.
I want to be clear: Mableton is not putting our residents in jeopardy.
The City of Mableton worked in good faith to reach an agreement with Cobb County. The core terms reached through mediation have not changed. Mableton agreed to $13 million for one year of police service. We remain willing to move forward on those terms.
What we cannot do is sign a final agreement that undermines Mableton’s municipal court and the City’s legal authority to handle matters within our jurisdiction.
Last week, City Council authorized me to continue final negotiations and execute the agreement in substantial form. That was a good-faith step to keep this process moving. It was not a blank check to sign language that harms the municipal court this City has worked to build.
Mableton is a city. We have a municipal court. We have a municipal judge. We have a responsibility to our residents. Any agreement for police services must respect that structure.
Cobb County has characterized this as a new demand from Mableton. I strongly disagree.
Doing due diligence before signing a major legal agreement is not a new demand. It is responsible government.
This is not about whether Mableton wants police service. We want police service to continue. We want an agreement. We remain at the table.
But we will not agree to language that strips away or weakens the City’s ability to operate its municipal court and fulfill its responsibilities under the law.
Mableton residents should not be placed in the middle of a dispute between governments. Public safety must come first.
The City will continue working urgently toward a resolution and will provide updates through official City channels as more information becomes available.
Again, if you have an emergency, call 911. Help will come.
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