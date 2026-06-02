How much do you know about the City of Marietta? Take the quiz and find out!

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Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 2, 2026

How much do you know about the City of Marietta?

We announce the quizzes in the Cobb County Courier newsletter. If you like the newsletter based on the preview link above, there’s a big green subscribe button to get the newsletter every day.

Each quiz focuses on a specific place or topic related to Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to gauge our readers’ existing knowledge of the county, but also to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging with the community in a productive way.

After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.

Take the Quiz

1.

Who is the Mayor of Marietta?

2.

Who is Marietta’s Fire Chief?

3.

What is the estimated population of the City of Marietta by the Census Bureau estimates from July of 2024?

4.

Who is the Marietta police chief?

5.

What is the park in the center of Marietta Square that hosts a variety of festivals and special events?

6.

What statue above a restaurant has become the kitschy symbol of Marietta?

7.

The Marietta History Center is in a building originally built as a cotton warehouse.  What was the warehouse called?

8.

In 1855, the building currently housing the Marietta History Center was converted into a hotel. What was the name of that hotel?

9.

How many wards are there in the City of Marietta?

10.

This historic Black church on Lemon Street was organized in 1866, and building construction began in 1885


 

Explore the answers

Here are links where you can explore the answers to the quiz, and learn more about each topic:

Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5

Question 6

Question 7

Question 8

Question 9

Question 10

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