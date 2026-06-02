Gateway Marietta CID to Host Community Art Event Celebrating Soccer and World Cup Spirit

The Gateway Marietta Community Improvement District, in partnership with the City of Marietta, announced on the city’s website that it will host a community art event Thursday, June 4 that brings together residents, students, businesses and local leaders to celebrate soccer, creativity and the excitement surrounding the World Cup.

The event will feature the painting of a four-foot-tall, three-dimensional soccer ball that will become a permanent public art installation along the Franklin Gateway corridor. Community organizations, schools, businesses and local stakeholders will paint individual panels of the sculpture, creating a collaborative artwork designed to reflect the diversity and energy of the community.

Members of the public are invited to attend and watch the artwork take shape throughout the day.

“Soccer has an incredible ability to bring communities together, and this project is a great example of that spirit in action,” said Mark Lawson, chairman of the board of the Gateway Marietta CID. “We are excited to bring together community organizations, businesses, and local leaders to create something that will be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.”

The project is part of the Gateway Marietta CID’s ongoing efforts to enhance the Franklin Gateway corridor through placemaking, beautification and community engagement initiatives.

“Marietta is proud to see the Franklin Gateway corridor continue to grow,” said Mayor Steve Tumlin. “This public art project is an example of partnership in action, bringing together residents, schools, businesses, and community leaders to celebrate the unifying spirit of soccer. It is exciting to see this energy continue along Franklin Gateway and throughout the city.”

The event will begin with a kickoff gathering followed by scheduled painting sessions throughout the day at the Franklin Gateway Sports Complex.

Event Details

Community Art Event

Thursday, June 4, 2026

10:30 a.m.

Franklin Gateway Sports Complex

1034 Franklin Gateway SE

Marietta, GA 30067

For more information about the event or the Gateway Marietta CID, contact Caroline Whaley at caroline@strat-city.com.

About the Gateway Marietta CID

The Gateway Marietta Community Improvement District works to enhance the Franklin Gateway corridor through infrastructure improvements, beautification projects, economic development initiatives and community partnerships that create a vibrant and connected district for residents, businesses and visitors.