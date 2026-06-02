Tom Rowland Named Managing Director of Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Information provided in a press release from the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority:

The Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority announced the promotion of longtime executive Tom Rowland to managing director of Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, placing the 20-year organization veteran in charge of the venue’s day-to-day operations and strategic leadership.

Rowland, who most recently served as director of marketing, sponsorships and programming, will oversee all aspects of Cobb Energy Centre, including operations, box office functions, booking, front-of-house services and marketing. The role also coordinates with public safety and security, engineering, event services, housekeeping and setup departments across the Authority campus.

“Over the course of the last 20 years, Tom has played a pivotal role in maintaining the success of Cobb Energy Centre through his roles booking and marketing performances and maintaining a portfolio of venue sponsors. He has tirelessly supported not only his departmental colleagues but also all members of the Authority’s staff, embodying our ‘One Team, One Company’ philosophy,” said Charlie Beirne, general manager and CEO of the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority.

Rowland joined the organization in 2006 to help plan the grand opening of Cobb Energy Centre, which opened in 2007. Before joining the Authority, he spent more than a decade at Zoo Atlanta, where he was part of the team that welcomed giant pandas to the city. He later worked at the High Museum of Art and participated in the museum’s Renzo Piano expansion project completed in 2004.

In addition to his professional experience, Rowland completed the International Association of Venue Managers’ Venue Management School in 2021 and has served on the advisory board of WCLK 91.9 FM since 2014.

About Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, located at 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in northwest Atlanta, is a premier venue for opera, concerts, comedy performances, ballet, educational programming, family entertainment and corporate meetings and events. The venue is home to resident companies The Atlanta Opera and Atlanta Ballet and also serves as the home of ArtsBridge Foundation.

The facility features the 2,750-seat John A. Williams Theatre, the 10,000-square-foot Kessel D. Stelling Ballroom and full-service food and beverage operations.