Goalball, a sport for visually impaired athletes, held its qualifier tournament in Smyrna

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Georgia Blind Sports Regional Qualifier Goalball Tournament

Georgia Blind Sports hosted its Regional Qualifier Goalball Tournament at

the Smyrna Community Center. Volunteers from the association, the Greater

South Cobb Kiwanis Club, the North Fulton Chapter of the Young Men’s Service

League, the Smyrna Jonquil Lions Club, the East Cobb Lions Club, the Villa

Rica Lions Club, the Atlanta Latino Lions Club, the Marietta Lions Club, the

Woodstock Lions Club, the South Cobb Lions Club, and others came together to

support the tournament’s service needs. It was inspiring to see these

visually impaired athletes compete for the opportunity to represent the

United States in the International Paralympic Games.

Special thanks to the Marietta Lions Club and the East Cobb Lions Club for

providing meals for the athletes, coaches, and referees, and to the South

Cobb Lions Club for hosting the hospitality suite. We are also grateful to

the Smyrna Community Center staff, who do an exceptional job every year.