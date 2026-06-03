Goalball, a sport for visually impaired athletes, held its qualifier tournament in Smyrna

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Georgia Blind Sports Regional Qualifier Goalball Tournament
Georgia Blind Sports hosted its Regional Qualifier Goalball Tournament at
the Smyrna Community Center. Volunteers from the association, the Greater
South Cobb Kiwanis Club, the North Fulton Chapter of the Young Men’s Service
League, the Smyrna Jonquil Lions Club, the East Cobb Lions Club, the Villa
Rica Lions Club, the Atlanta Latino Lions Club, the Marietta Lions Club, the
Woodstock Lions Club, the South Cobb Lions Club, and others came together to
support the tournament’s service needs. It was inspiring to see these
visually impaired athletes compete for the opportunity to represent the
United States in the International Paralympic Games.
Special thanks to the Marietta Lions Club and the East Cobb Lions Club for
providing meals for the athletes, coaches, and referees, and to the South
Cobb Lions Club for hosting the hospitality suite. We are also grateful to
the Smyrna Community Center staff, who do an exceptional job every year.
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