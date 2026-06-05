The Center for Family Resources’ 2025 Annual Report Highlights the Building Blocks of Family Stability

The Center for Family Resources distributed the following report on its 2025 Annual Report:

For 66 years, The Center for Family Resources (CFR) has helped children and families build stronger, more stable futures. The organization’s 2025 Annual Report entitled Where Stability Begins & Futures Grow demonstrates that lasting stability requires more than emergency assistance—it requires access to resources, education, and support systems that help families move forward with confidence.

Every day, families throughout Cobb County face difficult financial decisions as housing costs, food prices, and everyday expenses continue to rise. It can take one challenge, like an illness, or a series of unfortunate circumstances, such as a job loss and a rent increase, that can send a family into crisis. The CFR works alongside families facing these challenges to provide not only immediate support, but also the tools and knowledge needed to achieve sustainable success.

Report Highlights

Throughout 2025, The CFR continued to serve thousands of children and parents across Cobb County through housing assistance, food support, financial education, case management, and homelessness prevention services.

In total, 9,937Cobb County residents were served through The CFR, with 89,412 pounds of food distributed; 385 people were assisted by Housing Services, and 2,764 people were served through the Choice Pantry. The 2025 annual “Thanks for Giving” program, which will mark its 40th anniversary in 2026, collected a value of $133K in food items from the community for distribution over the Thanksgiving holiday to more than 1,100 Cobb families in need.

“This past year was a powerful reminder of what’s possible when a community comes together with purpose and hope” says The Center for Family Resources CEO Melanie Kagan. “Because of that collective commitment, we experienced our largest year of growth in unrestricted fundraising—allowing us to respond more nimbly, meet families where they are, and invest in solutions that create lasting stability.”

Why The CFR’ Programs Work

At The CFR, stability begins with meeting basic needs while empowering families to create a path toward self-sufficiency. Through financial literacy education, life skills classes, housing support, and food assistance programs, families gain practical tools that strengthen their ability to weather challenges and build brighter futures. Seventy percent of the families who come through The CFR’s programs and services remain self-sufficient and no longer need our support.

The organization’s Choice Food Pantry serves as more than a source of groceries. Unlike traditional food distribution models, families can select the foods that best meet their households’ needs and preferences. This approach preserves dignity, reduces food waste, and ensures families receive nutritious items they will use. Alongside food assistance, families receive an education on budgeting, meal planning, smart shopping strategies, and maximizing nutritional value while stretching limited dollars.

In addition, financial literacy and life skills classes provide practical guidance on topics such as budgeting, saving, managing debt, setting financial goals, and navigating unexpected expenses. These programs help families strengthen financial decision-making skills and build confidence as they work toward greater economic stability.

Preventing Homelessness Before It Begins

One of The CFR’s most impactful initiatives is the Housing Stability Program—aninnovative partnership between The CFR and Cobb County Magistrate Court. The program is designed to help families facing first-time eviction proceedings. Rather than allowing a temporary financial setback to become a permanent housing crisis, the Housing Stability Program connects eligible families with resources, support services, and pathways to remain housed.

By intervening early, the program helps prevent the long-term consequences of an eviction record, which can create barriers to future housing opportunities and financial recovery. The initiative reflects The CFR’s commitment to addressing housing instability before families lose their homes, preserving both housing and hope. The current funding source for this program runs out this year, and The CFR is looking for funding partners to help continue its success.

Kagan says The CFR’s work is made possible through the generosity of donors, volunteers, community partners, and advocates who believe every child deserves a safe place to call home.

“As we enter our 66th year of service, we are continually inspired by what can be accomplished when organizations, businesses, foundations, and individuals unite around a shared purpose,” said Kagan. “Programs like Housing Stability Court are creating meaningful change for families facing housing insecurity, and their continued growth depends on the strength of those community partnerships. Together, we are building more than short-term solutions—we are creating a stronger, more stable future for children and families throughout Cobb County.”

To view the full 2025 Annual Report or learn more about ways to support The Center for Family Resources, visit TheCFR.org/Ways-to-Give.