David Beam appointed Marietta Police Chief for the long haul

Marietta‘s interim Police Chief David Beam was officially appointed chief of the Marietta Police Department for the long haul at a Special Called Meeting of the Marietta City Council on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

He was then sworn into office by Mayor Steve Tumlin.

Previously, City Manager Bill Bruton Jr. had recommended Beam to the city council after the search process for a new chief was completed.

Beam had served as interim chief of the Marietta Police Department since January 1, 2024, when former Chief Marty Ferrell retired.

Bruton said, “It is my belief that David will be an excellent Chief. He has served in every part of the Department during his 38 years of service and has been a Deputy Chief since 1999.”

“At one point I also appointed Interim Chief Beam as the Interim Personnel Director because of my faith in his abilities,” he said. “I held off on opening up the hiring process on the position to allow Interim Chief Beam to have the opportunity to show what he could do, and the excellent results are there for everyone to see.”

“It is my distinct honor to have been appointed as Chief of Police of the Marietta Police Department,” said Beam. “I want to thank the City Manager, Mayor, and City Council for having confidence in me to lead the department.”

“I look forward to working together with the dedicated officers and staff of the Marietta Police Department to continue the department’s long heritage of providing the ultimate in protection and service to the Marietta community,” Beam said. “The City of Marietta is served by a diverse, well-trained, intelligent, brave, dedicated, and loyal group of police officers and staff.”

“They are true professionals and carry a servant’s heart,” he said. “We will continue to work as a cohesive team to keep Marietta as the safest all-around city to live, learn, work and play.”

