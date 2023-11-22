Marietta Police Chief Marty Ferrell to retire

Chief of Police Marty Ferrell is retiring from the Marietta Police Department after 33 years of service.

“After 33 amazing years in law enforcement with the Marietta Police Department, I will be retiring effective January 1, 2024,” said Ferrell in announcing his retirement. “When I started my career in 1990, my goal as a patrol officer was to put bad guys in jail and to help people in the community. I’ve been fortunate to do both…and so much more as I’ve moved through the ranks from patrol officer to Chief of Police. I’ve achieved all my professional goals at Marietta Police Department with the privilege of serving as Chief since February 2022.”

“Words cannot express my appreciation for this city and the citizens I have had the honor of serving nor can I fully explain how deeply I care about the men and women of Marietta Police Department,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the next chapter of life with a new opportunity in the private sector and will always be grateful for the time I have had with Marietta Police Department.”

Ferrell was officially appointed as chief of police on September 14, 2022 after serving as interim chief since the retirement of previous chief Dan Flynn in January of that year.

Today is an incredibly special day for me,” said Chief Ferrell at the time of his official appointment as police chief. “I’m completely humbled and honored to be selected as Marietta’s next Police Chief. I am grateful to the Mayor, City Council, and City Manager, for placing their trust in me to lead the great men and women of MPD.

“We will always be grateful to Chief Ferrell for dedicating his career to serving the citizens of Marietta,” said City Manager Bill Bruton after the announcement of Ferrell’s departure. “He leaves behind a legacy of unmatched responsiveness and commitment to our community. Chief Ferrell has given our officers and the department the tools needed to continue to provide our citizens with the highest level of police professionalism. We will miss his leadership but know that he will find great success in his upcoming opportunity.”

Deputy Chief David Beam will serve as Interim Police Chief effective January 1, 2024 upon the retirement of Ferrell.

To read more on this story visit the announcement on the City of Marietta website.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the recently incorporated City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

