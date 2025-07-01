South Cobb Arts Alliance to present Art at the Avenue in West Cobb

The South Cobb Arts Alliance distributed the following announcement about its juried art exhibit at The Avenue West Cobb:

Art at the Avenue exhibit featuring all types of genre, medium, style, and technique in arts held at a unique exhibit space at The Avenue West Cobb, Marietta, Georgia.

The event will be open to the public beginning July 12, 2025 until August 2 (Open Friday-Saturday, 10am to 5pm; Sunday noon to 5pm) with some extended hours for special dates within the event’s activities, including children’s arts and book readings.

Artisan Market: A market will feature additional opportunities to purchase art from the juried artists as well as from some of SCAA’s local fine artists and crafters who may not be included in the main juried exhibit. More details and venue map at SCAA website.