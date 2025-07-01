Independence Day 2025 events in Cobb County

Cobb County posted the following list of Independence Day events across the county on its website:

Celebrate Independence Day across Cobb County in 2025

Cobb will light up the skies this Fourth of July with a packed lineup of parades, concerts, car shows, festivals, and of course, fireworks. Here’s your guide to the red, white, and boom happening near you:

(In case of inclement weather, check each website for changes)



🔴July 3: Kennesaw

Salute to America in Downtown Kennesaw

6 – 10 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Start the celebration early in Kennesaw with live music, street vendors, family fun, and a fireworks finale that lights up Main Street. Music kicks off at the United Bankshares Amphitheater with performances by Tripp’n, Girls Night Out, and Guardians of the Jukebox.

Free admission.



🔵July 4: Acworth

Fireworks Extravaganza, Cauble Park, 4425 Beach St, Acworth

4 – 10 p.m. Fireworks at approx. 9:30 p.m.

Celebrate lakeside with fireworks and live music starting at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.

🔴July 4: Marietta

Fourth in the Park, Glover Park on the Marietta Square

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fireworks at approx. 9:30 p.m.

10 a.m. – Parade

2 p.m. – Bell ringing

Music throughout the day

9:30 p.m. – fireworks

Spend your entire day on the Square with a parade, concerts, festival booths, and patriotic fun for all ages.

🪑 Reserved table seating available for the evening concert with Chuck Martin & The Line-Up.

Full schedule and details at mariettaga.gov.



🔵July 4: Powder Springs

4th of July Celebration Springs at Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Dr. Starts at 6 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Powder Springs is bringing the small-town charm and the big-sky sparkle this Fourth with a classic car show, live music, food trucks, and fireworks.



⚾ July 4: Braves Game & Fireworks at Truist Park

Game at 7:15 p.m. Fireworks after the game.

Watch the Braves take on the Orioles, then stick around as the ballpark sky lights up with a special Independence Day fireworks show.



🎢 July 3 – 6: Six Flags Over Georgia, Austell, GA

Celebrate with fireworks every night from July 3 – 6. Ride your favorites, and head to the Metropolis section for a front-row view of the show. More info at sixflags.com