Cobb County’s 38 New Licenses Include Bookstore, Snack Shop, Nonprofits

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A drawing of a group of entrepreneurs viewing a board of graphs and charts

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 14, 2026

Cobb County issued 38 new business licenses between June 7 and June 14, with a mix of service providers, retail concepts, nonprofit organizations, healthcare businesses and real estate ventures. New filings include counseling and caregiving services, automotive businesses, educational consultants, restaurants and specialty retail operations.

Among the more distinctive additions were a romance-focused bookstore, an exotic snack retailer, a DUI school, a used-car dealership, a package store, and multiple nonprofit organizations.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License #D.B.A / Business NameMailing AddressIssue Date / SIC Description
OCC0438831155 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy Bldg Owner5910 N Central Expwy, 1200, Dallas, TX 7520606/08/2026 — Office Space Rental
OCC043888Above It All LLC DUI School2580 Summer Lake Road, Apt. 8408, Lithia Springs, GA 3012206/08/2026 — Driver Training School
OCC043882Accucare Health Services LLC2151 Cumberland Parkway SE, Suite 123, Atlanta, GA 3033906/08/2026 — Health and Allied Services
OCC043894Alexander Shane830 Brookline St SW, Atlanta, GA 3031006/09/2026 — Massage Practitioner (Independent Contractor)
OCC043900Amenra Community and Cultural Center Inc4323 Columbine Dr, Austell, GA 3010606/09/2026 — Charitable Organization (Nonprofit)
ALT003644ArtsBridge Foundation Inc2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 3033906/12/2026 — Charitable Organization (Nonprofit)
OCC043902Blueline Signature LLC5001 Kendall Station NW, Acworth, GA 3010206/10/2026 — Business Management Office
OCC043886Cornerstone Caregivers LLC275 Interstate North Cir, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 3033906/09/2026 — Health and Allied Services
OCC043915Crown Connections LLC1839 Goodhearth Dr, Marietta, GA 3006606/12/2026 — Entertainment, Meeting & Special Event Organizer
OCC043901Divine Accelerations LLC4757 Canton Rd, Suite 209, Marietta, GA 3006606/10/2026 — Auto Dealer (Used Cars Only)
OCC043890Exotic Snack Guys2860 Cumberland Mall, Unit 0141, Atlanta, GA 3033906/08/2026 — Candy Store
OCC043889Extreme Green Machine4363 Edna Ln, Marietta, GA 3006206/08/2026 — Business Management Office
CON001714J&F Group LLC900 Stetham Ferry Rd, Johns Creek, GA 3002206/12/2026 — Building Contractor
OCC043896Jean S Cassamajor1245 Ridenour Blvd, Unit 3213, Kennesaw, GA 3015206/08/2026 — Religious Organization (Nonprofit)
OCC043905JKH Consortium Inc Break Coffee2021 Waycross, Marietta, GA 3006406/10/2026 — Merchandise and Service Broker
OCC043912Josephs Disposal3101 Cobb Parkway, Suite 124, Atlanta, GA 3033906/12/2026 — Garbage Collection
OCC043904Life Happens Counseling LLC275 Interstate North Cir SE, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 3033906/11/2026 — Family & Individual Counseling
OCC043878Lowery Investment Holdings LLC2437 Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 3006606/08/2026 — Holding Company
OCC043908Megs Motor Group LLC125 Townpark Drive, Suite 300, Kennesaw, GA 3014406/11/2026 — Auto Dealer (Used Cars Only)
ALC003642Merchants Package Store776 Arbor Springs Pkwy, Newnan, GA 3026506/12/2026 — Package Store Related Items
OCC043893Murphy Kianna852 Wakehurst Pl, Stone Mountain, GA 3008306/09/2026 — Massage Practitioner (Independent Contractor)
OCC043914Naheim R Stokes2320 Ellis Mountain Dr, Marietta, GA 3006406/12/2026 — Business Management Office
OCC043892Nails Center Salon Spa3000 Windy Hill Rd SE, Suite 120, Marietta, GA 3006706/09/2026 — Beauty Shop
OCC043895NG Auto Inc2405 Hwy 92, Acworth, GA 3010206/08/2026 — Auto Repair Shop
OCC043906Our Love Story Romance Bookstore3974 Lullwater Main, Kennesaw, GA 3014406/10/2026 — Gift Shop
OCC043887Planned Vasectomy Services, LLC3300 Somerset Ct, Marietta, GA 3006706/08/2026 — Consultant Service (Marketing)
OCC043891Sheron Spice Kitchen and Things211 Hickory Creek Ln, Acworth, GA 3010106/09/2026 — Restaurant
OCC043884Smoothie King196 Peachtree St SW, Suite 308, Atlanta, GA 3030306/08/2026 — Restaurant
OCC043715Spectacula Hair Studios SalonPO Box 378, Clarkdale, GA 3011106/12/2026 — Beauty Shop
OCC043899Stone Pine Homes1742 Pine Rd, Marietta, GA 3006206/10/2026 — Construction Management
OCC043913Stumble Well Coaching1169 Ashley Lake Dr, Marietta, GA 3006206/12/2026 — Consultant (Education)
OCC043898The Good Grip Company LLC1723 Hickory Grove Trl NW, Acworth, GA 3010206/10/2026 — Business Management Office
OCC043918The School of Standards Consulting1715 Nemours Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA 3015206/12/2026 — Management Consultant (Veteran Exempt)
OCC043909The Woods at Fair Oaks2001 Kimberly Village Ln, Apt A, Marietta, GA 3000806/11/2026 — Apartment Rental
OCC043910The Woods at Olley Creek2001 Kimberly Village Ln, Apt A, Marietta, GA 3006706/11/2026 — Apartment Rental
OCC043885Toro Trailer & Transporting LLC5140 Blunschi Dr, Powder Springs, GA 3012706/09/2026 — Handy Man (No State License)
OCC043880Transcenders Consulting Group2735 Paces Ferry Rd, Apt 218, Atlanta, GA 3033906/08/2026 — Consultant Service (Management)
OCC043877Verticals Accounting Advisory270 17th St NW Unit 3210, Atlanta, GA 3036306/08/2026 — Certified Public Accountant

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.

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