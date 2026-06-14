Cobb County’s 38 New Licenses Include Bookstore, Snack Shop, Nonprofits

Cobb County issued 38 new business licenses between June 7 and June 14, with a mix of service providers, retail concepts, nonprofit organizations, healthcare businesses and real estate ventures. New filings include counseling and caregiving services, automotive businesses, educational consultants, restaurants and specialty retail operations.
Among the more distinctive additions were a romance-focused bookstore, an exotic snack retailer, a DUI school, a used-car dealership, a package store, and multiple nonprofit organizations.
These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.
We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.
|License #
|D.B.A / Business Name
|Mailing Address
|Issue Date / SIC Description
|OCC043883
|1155 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy Bldg Owner
|5910 N Central Expwy, 1200, Dallas, TX 75206
|06/08/2026 — Office Space Rental
|OCC043888
|Above It All LLC DUI School
|2580 Summer Lake Road, Apt. 8408, Lithia Springs, GA 30122
|06/08/2026 — Driver Training School
|OCC043882
|Accucare Health Services LLC
|2151 Cumberland Parkway SE, Suite 123, Atlanta, GA 30339
|06/08/2026 — Health and Allied Services
|OCC043894
|Alexander Shane
|830 Brookline St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
|06/09/2026 — Massage Practitioner (Independent Contractor)
|OCC043900
|Amenra Community and Cultural Center Inc
|4323 Columbine Dr, Austell, GA 30106
|06/09/2026 — Charitable Organization (Nonprofit)
|ALT003644
|ArtsBridge Foundation Inc
|2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30339
|06/12/2026 — Charitable Organization (Nonprofit)
|OCC043902
|Blueline Signature LLC
|5001 Kendall Station NW, Acworth, GA 30102
|06/10/2026 — Business Management Office
|OCC043886
|Cornerstone Caregivers LLC
|275 Interstate North Cir, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30339
|06/09/2026 — Health and Allied Services
|OCC043915
|Crown Connections LLC
|1839 Goodhearth Dr, Marietta, GA 30066
|06/12/2026 — Entertainment, Meeting & Special Event Organizer
|OCC043901
|Divine Accelerations LLC
|4757 Canton Rd, Suite 209, Marietta, GA 30066
|06/10/2026 — Auto Dealer (Used Cars Only)
|OCC043890
|Exotic Snack Guys
|2860 Cumberland Mall, Unit 0141, Atlanta, GA 30339
|06/08/2026 — Candy Store
|OCC043889
|Extreme Green Machine
|4363 Edna Ln, Marietta, GA 30062
|06/08/2026 — Business Management Office
|CON001714
|J&F Group LLC
|900 Stetham Ferry Rd, Johns Creek, GA 30022
|06/12/2026 — Building Contractor
|OCC043896
|Jean S Cassamajor
|1245 Ridenour Blvd, Unit 3213, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|06/08/2026 — Religious Organization (Nonprofit)
|OCC043905
|JKH Consortium Inc Break Coffee
|2021 Waycross, Marietta, GA 30064
|06/10/2026 — Merchandise and Service Broker
|OCC043912
|Josephs Disposal
|3101 Cobb Parkway, Suite 124, Atlanta, GA 30339
|06/12/2026 — Garbage Collection
|OCC043904
|Life Happens Counseling LLC
|275 Interstate North Cir SE, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30339
|06/11/2026 — Family & Individual Counseling
|OCC043878
|Lowery Investment Holdings LLC
|2437 Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 30066
|06/08/2026 — Holding Company
|OCC043908
|Megs Motor Group LLC
|125 Townpark Drive, Suite 300, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|06/11/2026 — Auto Dealer (Used Cars Only)
|ALC003642
|Merchants Package Store
|776 Arbor Springs Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265
|06/12/2026 — Package Store Related Items
|OCC043893
|Murphy Kianna
|852 Wakehurst Pl, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
|06/09/2026 — Massage Practitioner (Independent Contractor)
|OCC043914
|Naheim R Stokes
|2320 Ellis Mountain Dr, Marietta, GA 30064
|06/12/2026 — Business Management Office
|OCC043892
|Nails Center Salon Spa
|3000 Windy Hill Rd SE, Suite 120, Marietta, GA 30067
|06/09/2026 — Beauty Shop
|OCC043895
|NG Auto Inc
|2405 Hwy 92, Acworth, GA 30102
|06/08/2026 — Auto Repair Shop
|OCC043906
|Our Love Story Romance Bookstore
|3974 Lullwater Main, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|06/10/2026 — Gift Shop
|OCC043887
|Planned Vasectomy Services, LLC
|3300 Somerset Ct, Marietta, GA 30067
|06/08/2026 — Consultant Service (Marketing)
|OCC043891
|Sheron Spice Kitchen and Things
|211 Hickory Creek Ln, Acworth, GA 30101
|06/09/2026 — Restaurant
|OCC043884
|Smoothie King
|196 Peachtree St SW, Suite 308, Atlanta, GA 30303
|06/08/2026 — Restaurant
|OCC043715
|Spectacula Hair Studios Salon
|PO Box 378, Clarkdale, GA 30111
|06/12/2026 — Beauty Shop
|OCC043899
|Stone Pine Homes
|1742 Pine Rd, Marietta, GA 30062
|06/10/2026 — Construction Management
|OCC043913
|Stumble Well Coaching
|1169 Ashley Lake Dr, Marietta, GA 30062
|06/12/2026 — Consultant (Education)
|OCC043898
|The Good Grip Company LLC
|1723 Hickory Grove Trl NW, Acworth, GA 30102
|06/10/2026 — Business Management Office
|OCC043918
|The School of Standards Consulting
|1715 Nemours Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|06/12/2026 — Management Consultant (Veteran Exempt)
|OCC043909
|The Woods at Fair Oaks
|2001 Kimberly Village Ln, Apt A, Marietta, GA 30008
|06/11/2026 — Apartment Rental
|OCC043910
|The Woods at Olley Creek
|2001 Kimberly Village Ln, Apt A, Marietta, GA 30067
|06/11/2026 — Apartment Rental
|OCC043885
|Toro Trailer & Transporting LLC
|5140 Blunschi Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|06/09/2026 — Handy Man (No State License)
|OCC043880
|Transcenders Consulting Group
|2735 Paces Ferry Rd, Apt 218, Atlanta, GA 30339
|06/08/2026 — Consultant Service (Management)
|OCC043877
|Verticals Accounting Advisory
|270 17th St NW Unit 3210, Atlanta, GA 30363
|06/08/2026 — Certified Public Accountant
Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.
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