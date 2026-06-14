Cobb County’s 38 New Licenses Include Bookstore, Snack Shop, Nonprofits

Cobb County issued 38 new business licenses between June 7 and June 14, with a mix of service providers, retail concepts, nonprofit organizations, healthcare businesses and real estate ventures. New filings include counseling and caregiving services, automotive businesses, educational consultants, restaurants and specialty retail operations.

Among the more distinctive additions were a romance-focused bookstore, an exotic snack retailer, a DUI school, a used-car dealership, a package store, and multiple nonprofit organizations.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License # D.B.A / Business Name Mailing Address Issue Date / SIC Description OCC043883 1155 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy Bldg Owner 5910 N Central Expwy, 1200, Dallas, TX 75206 06/08/2026 — Office Space Rental OCC043888 Above It All LLC DUI School 2580 Summer Lake Road, Apt. 8408, Lithia Springs, GA 30122 06/08/2026 — Driver Training School OCC043882 Accucare Health Services LLC 2151 Cumberland Parkway SE, Suite 123, Atlanta, GA 30339 06/08/2026 — Health and Allied Services OCC043894 Alexander Shane 830 Brookline St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310 06/09/2026 — Massage Practitioner (Independent Contractor) OCC043900 Amenra Community and Cultural Center Inc 4323 Columbine Dr, Austell, GA 30106 06/09/2026 — Charitable Organization (Nonprofit) ALT003644 ArtsBridge Foundation Inc 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30339 06/12/2026 — Charitable Organization (Nonprofit) OCC043902 Blueline Signature LLC 5001 Kendall Station NW, Acworth, GA 30102 06/10/2026 — Business Management Office OCC043886 Cornerstone Caregivers LLC 275 Interstate North Cir, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30339 06/09/2026 — Health and Allied Services OCC043915 Crown Connections LLC 1839 Goodhearth Dr, Marietta, GA 30066 06/12/2026 — Entertainment, Meeting & Special Event Organizer OCC043901 Divine Accelerations LLC 4757 Canton Rd, Suite 209, Marietta, GA 30066 06/10/2026 — Auto Dealer (Used Cars Only) OCC043890 Exotic Snack Guys 2860 Cumberland Mall, Unit 0141, Atlanta, GA 30339 06/08/2026 — Candy Store OCC043889 Extreme Green Machine 4363 Edna Ln, Marietta, GA 30062 06/08/2026 — Business Management Office CON001714 J&F Group LLC 900 Stetham Ferry Rd, Johns Creek, GA 30022 06/12/2026 — Building Contractor OCC043896 Jean S Cassamajor 1245 Ridenour Blvd, Unit 3213, Kennesaw, GA 30152 06/08/2026 — Religious Organization (Nonprofit) OCC043905 JKH Consortium Inc Break Coffee 2021 Waycross, Marietta, GA 30064 06/10/2026 — Merchandise and Service Broker OCC043912 Josephs Disposal 3101 Cobb Parkway, Suite 124, Atlanta, GA 30339 06/12/2026 — Garbage Collection OCC043904 Life Happens Counseling LLC 275 Interstate North Cir SE, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30339 06/11/2026 — Family & Individual Counseling OCC043878 Lowery Investment Holdings LLC 2437 Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 30066 06/08/2026 — Holding Company OCC043908 Megs Motor Group LLC 125 Townpark Drive, Suite 300, Kennesaw, GA 30144 06/11/2026 — Auto Dealer (Used Cars Only) ALC003642 Merchants Package Store 776 Arbor Springs Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 06/12/2026 — Package Store Related Items OCC043893 Murphy Kianna 852 Wakehurst Pl, Stone Mountain, GA 30083 06/09/2026 — Massage Practitioner (Independent Contractor) OCC043914 Naheim R Stokes 2320 Ellis Mountain Dr, Marietta, GA 30064 06/12/2026 — Business Management Office OCC043892 Nails Center Salon Spa 3000 Windy Hill Rd SE, Suite 120, Marietta, GA 30067 06/09/2026 — Beauty Shop OCC043895 NG Auto Inc 2405 Hwy 92, Acworth, GA 30102 06/08/2026 — Auto Repair Shop OCC043906 Our Love Story Romance Bookstore 3974 Lullwater Main, Kennesaw, GA 30144 06/10/2026 — Gift Shop OCC043887 Planned Vasectomy Services, LLC 3300 Somerset Ct, Marietta, GA 30067 06/08/2026 — Consultant Service (Marketing) OCC043891 Sheron Spice Kitchen and Things 211 Hickory Creek Ln, Acworth, GA 30101 06/09/2026 — Restaurant OCC043884 Smoothie King 196 Peachtree St SW, Suite 308, Atlanta, GA 30303 06/08/2026 — Restaurant OCC043715 Spectacula Hair Studios Salon PO Box 378, Clarkdale, GA 30111 06/12/2026 — Beauty Shop OCC043899 Stone Pine Homes 1742 Pine Rd, Marietta, GA 30062 06/10/2026 — Construction Management OCC043913 Stumble Well Coaching 1169 Ashley Lake Dr, Marietta, GA 30062 06/12/2026 — Consultant (Education) OCC043898 The Good Grip Company LLC 1723 Hickory Grove Trl NW, Acworth, GA 30102 06/10/2026 — Business Management Office OCC043918 The School of Standards Consulting 1715 Nemours Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152 06/12/2026 — Management Consultant (Veteran Exempt) OCC043909 The Woods at Fair Oaks 2001 Kimberly Village Ln, Apt A, Marietta, GA 30008 06/11/2026 — Apartment Rental OCC043910 The Woods at Olley Creek 2001 Kimberly Village Ln, Apt A, Marietta, GA 30067 06/11/2026 — Apartment Rental OCC043885 Toro Trailer & Transporting LLC 5140 Blunschi Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127 06/09/2026 — Handy Man (No State License) OCC043880 Transcenders Consulting Group 2735 Paces Ferry Rd, Apt 218, Atlanta, GA 30339 06/08/2026 — Consultant Service (Management) OCC043877 Verticals Accounting Advisory 270 17th St NW Unit 3210, Atlanta, GA 30363 06/08/2026 — Certified Public Accountant

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.