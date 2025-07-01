By Mark Woolsey
A popular and expanding burger restaurant chain has established its first outpost in Cobb County.
New York-based Shake Shack threw open the doors Monday at The Battery Atlanta adjacent to Truist Park. The shack already operates several other locations across metro Atlanta.
The company’s stores offer a variety of burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, fries and yes, shakes. The Cobb County location also boasts a full bar complete with cocktails, a spacious patio and a mini-arcade.
It’s reportedly the first company-owned U.S. Shake Shack to offer a bar.
In moving in, Shake Shack took over the former digs of another burger operation Whaleburgers, which closed last November.
Be the first to comment on "Shake Shack opens in The Battery Atlanta"