Shake Shack opens in The Battery Atlanta

By Mark Woolsey

A popular and expanding burger restaurant chain has established its first outpost in Cobb County.

New York-based Shake Shack threw open the doors Monday at The Battery Atlanta adjacent to Truist Park. The shack already operates several other locations across metro Atlanta.

The company’s stores offer a variety of burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, fries and yes, shakes. The Cobb County location also boasts a full bar complete with cocktails, a spacious patio and a mini-arcade.

It’s reportedly the first company-owned U.S. Shake Shack to offer a bar.

In moving in, Shake Shack took over the former digs of another burger operation Whaleburgers, which closed last November.