Battery Atlanta to Host Free World Cup Viewing on Plaza Green

The Battery Atlanta distributed the following schedule for its World Cup viewing events at the Plaza Green:
This summer, The Battery Atlanta™ will be a free viewing venue for FIFA World Cup 26™. Select games will be shown on the Plaza Green at The Battery Atlanta™ beginning Thursday, June 11.
WHAT: FIFA World Cup 26™ Free Viewing at The Battery Atlanta
WHEN: A schedule of the group stage matches scheduled to be shown can be found below and is subject to change. All games will be aired in their entirety.
Thursday, June 11
Mexico vs. South Africa; 3 p.m.
Korea Republic vs. Czechia; 10 p.m.
Friday, June 12
Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina; 3 p.m.
United States vs. Paraguay; 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 14
Germany vs. Curaçao; 1 p.m.
Netherlands vs. Japan; 4 p.m.
Côte d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador; 7 p.m.
Sweden vs. Tunisia; 10 p.m.
Monday, June 15
Spain vs. Cabo Verde; 12 p.m.
Belgium vs. Egypt; 3 p.m.
Tuesday, June 16
France vs. Senegal; 3 p.m.
Argentina vs. Algeria; 9 p.m.
Wednesday, June 17
Portugal vs. Congo DR; 1 p.m.
England vs. Croatia; 4 p.m.
Uzbekistan vs. Colombia; 10 p.m.
Thursday, June 18
Czechia vs. South Africa; 12 p.m.
Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina; 3 p.m.
Mexico vs. Korea Republic; 9 p.m.
Friday, June 19
United States vs. Australia; 3 p.m.
Saturday, June 20
Netherlands vs. Sweden; 1 p.m.
Ecuador vs. Curaçao; 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 21
Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde; 6 p.m.
New Zealand vs. Egypt; 9 p.m.
Monday, June 22
Argentina vs. Austria; 1 p.m.
Norway vs. Senegal; 8 p.m.
Tuesday, June 23
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan; 1 p.m.
England vs. Ghana; 4 p.m.
Panama vs. Croatia; 7 p.m.
Colombia vs. Congo DR; 10 p.m.
Wednesday, June 24
*To Be Announced
Thursday, June 25
*To Be Announced
Friday, June 26
*To Be Announced
Saturday, June 27
*To Be Announced
WHERE The Battery Atlanta
The Plaza Green
800 Battery Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
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