Battery Atlanta to Host Free World Cup Viewing on Plaza Green

The Battery Atlanta distributed the following schedule for its World Cup viewing events at the Plaza Green:

This summer, The Battery Atlanta™ will be a free viewing venue for FIFA World Cup 26™. Select games will be shown on the Plaza Green at The Battery Atlanta™ beginning Thursday, June 11.

WHAT: FIFA World Cup 26™ Free Viewing at The Battery Atlanta

WHEN: A schedule of the group stage matches scheduled to be shown can be found below and is subject to change. All games will be aired in their entirety.

Thursday, June 11

Mexico vs. South Africa; 3 p.m.

Korea Republic vs. Czechia; 10 p.m.

Friday, June 12

Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina; 3 p.m.

United States vs. Paraguay; 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 14

Germany vs. Curaçao; 1 p.m.

Netherlands vs. Japan; 4 p.m.

Côte d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador; 7 p.m.

Sweden vs. Tunisia; 10 p.m.

Monday, June 15

Spain vs. Cabo Verde; 12 p.m.

Belgium vs. Egypt; 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16

France vs. Senegal; 3 p.m.

Argentina vs. Algeria; 9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17

Portugal vs. Congo DR; 1 p.m.

England vs. Croatia; 4 p.m.

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia; 10 p.m.

Thursday, June 18

Czechia vs. South Africa; 12 p.m.

Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina; 3 p.m.

Mexico vs. Korea Republic; 9 p.m.

Friday, June 19

United States vs. Australia; 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 20

Netherlands vs. Sweden; 1 p.m.

Ecuador vs. Curaçao; 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 21

Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde; 6 p.m.

New Zealand vs. Egypt; 9 p.m.

Monday, June 22

Argentina vs. Austria; 1 p.m.

Norway vs. Senegal; 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 23

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan; 1 p.m.

England vs. Ghana; 4 p.m.

Panama vs. Croatia; 7 p.m.

Colombia vs. Congo DR; 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24

*To Be Announced

Thursday, June 25

*To Be Announced

Friday, June 26

*To Be Announced

Saturday, June 27

*To Be Announced

WHERE The Battery Atlanta

The Plaza Green

800 Battery Ave SE

Atlanta, GA 30339