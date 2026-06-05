Battery Atlanta to Host Free World Cup Viewing on Plaza Green

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A drawing of a soccer ball

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 5, 2026

The Battery Atlanta distributed the following schedule for its World Cup viewing events at the Plaza Green:

This summer, The Battery Atlanta™ will be a free viewing venue for FIFA World Cup 26™. Select games will be shown on the Plaza Green at The Battery Atlanta™ beginning Thursday, June 11.

WHAT:                 FIFA World Cup 26™ Free Viewing at The Battery Atlanta

WHEN:                 A schedule of the group stage matches scheduled to be shown can be found below and is subject to change. All games will be aired in their entirety. 

                              Thursday, June 11

                              Mexico vs. South Africa; 3 p.m.

                              Korea Republic vs. Czechia; 10 p.m.

                              Friday, June 12

                              Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina; 3 p.m.

                              United States vs. Paraguay; 9 p.m.

                              Sunday, June 14

                              Germany vs. Curaçao; 1 p.m.

                              Netherlands vs. Japan; 4 p.m.

                              Côte d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador; 7 p.m.

                              Sweden vs. Tunisia; 10 p.m.

                              Monday, June 15

                              Spain vs. Cabo Verde; 12 p.m.

                              Belgium vs. Egypt; 3 p.m.

                              Tuesday, June 16

                              France vs. Senegal; 3 p.m.

                              Argentina vs. Algeria; 9 p.m.

                              Wednesday, June 17

                              Portugal vs. Congo DR; 1 p.m.

                              England vs. Croatia; 4 p.m.

                              Uzbekistan vs. Colombia; 10 p.m.

                               Thursday, June 18

                              Czechia vs. South Africa; 12 p.m.

                              Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina; 3 p.m.

                              Mexico vs. Korea Republic; 9 p.m.

                              Friday, June 19

                              United States vs. Australia; 3 p.m.

                              Saturday, June 20

                              Netherlands vs. Sweden; 1 p.m.

                              Ecuador vs. Curaçao; 8 p.m.

                              Sunday, June 21

                              Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde; 6 p.m.

                              New Zealand vs. Egypt; 9 p.m.

                              Monday, June 22

                              Argentina vs. Austria; 1 p.m.

                              Norway vs. Senegal; 8 p.m.

                               Tuesday, June 23

                               Portugal vs. Uzbekistan; 1 p.m.

                               England vs. Ghana; 4 p.m.

                               Panama vs. Croatia; 7 p.m.

                               Colombia vs. Congo DR; 10 p.m.

                              Wednesday, June 24

                             *To Be Announced

                              Thursday, June 25

                             *To Be Announced

                              Friday, June 26

                             *To Be Announced

                              Saturday, June 27

                             *To Be Announced

WHERE                The Battery Atlanta

                              The Plaza Green

                              800 Battery Ave SE

                              Atlanta, GA 30339

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