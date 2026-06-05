Wide selection of World Cup-related events in Cobb County

The Lou Hammond Groups distributed the following list of some of the World Cup-related events in Cobb County:

Soccer world record attempt at Village Green Park in Smyrna — June 6

The City of Smyrna and Cobb Travel & Tourism are kicking off the summer soccer season with a world record-breaking challenge at Village Green Park. Beginning at 11:30 a.m., the event will feature professional soccer freestylers before participants of all ages attempt to juggle a soccer ball for 10 seconds simultaneously at 12:30 p.m. EST. Registration is $15 per person.

Marietta SoccerFest — June 12–14

Marietta SoccerFest ’26 brings the excitement of the world’s game to Historic Marietta Square with a three-day celebration of soccer, community and family-friendly fun. The weekend kicks off Friday evening with a Watch Party on the Square, where fans can gather outdoors to cheer on Team USA on large screens. Saturday’s festivities continue with additional match viewings, interactive soccer activities, shopping and dining throughout the Square. The event features officially licensed FIFA World Cup 26™ public viewing experiences and programming for all ages.

Cup Daze in Smyrna — June 11–July 7

Village Green Park will transform into an outdoor soccer viewing destination during Cup Daze. Fans are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and jerseys while gathering to watch matches on big screens as teams from around the world go head-to-head.

Two Birds Loves Soccer at Two Birds Taphouse in Marietta — June 11–July 19

For those seeking a high-energy match-day atmosphere, Two Birds Taphouse will air matches throughout the tournament with themed food and drink specials inspired by countries competing in the World Cup.

Soccer watch parties at Round Trip Brewing East Cobb

Round Trip Brewing East Cobb will air many matches throughout the summer, with outdoor viewing available in The Avenue East Cobb Plaza, creating a casual, community gathering spot for fans.

Watch parties at Live! at The Battery Atlanta

Located steps from Truist Park, Live! at The Battery Atlanta will host dedicated watch parties during every Atlanta-hosted FIFA World Cup match, offering one of the metro area’s biggest viewing experiences. Plus, there are multiple dates when FIFA World Cup matches are back-to-back with Atlanta Braves baseball games. On June 18 and July 1, visitors can watch a FIFA World Cup match in the afternoon and then spend their evening catching an Atlanta Braves game at The Battery and Truist Park.