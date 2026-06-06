Kris Delaney appointed Marietta Arts Council’s new part-time Executive Director

The Marietta Arts Council distributed the following announcement:

The Marietta Arts Council (MAC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kris Delaney as its new part-time Executive Director, effective June 5, 2026. Following a comprehensive search led by the Board of Directors, Delaney was unanimously selected to lead the organization as it continues to expand its impact through public art, cultural programming, and community engagement.

“Kris brings a rare combination of artistic creativity, strategic thinking, and community-minded leadership,” said Michele Howard, Vice Chair of the Marietta Arts Council Board of Directors and Co-Chair of the Executive Director Search Committee. “She understands that the arts do far more than beautify a community—they create gathering places, inspire civic pride, support local businesses, and attract visitors. Building on the strong foundation and legacy of the Marietta Arts Council, Kris has the vision and experience to elevate Marietta’s arts scene and help our community continue to thrive culturally and economically.”

Delaney brings a unique blend of arts, nonprofit, and community leadership experience to the role. Her career includes senior leadership positions with The Woodruff Arts Center and the Fox Theatre, where she helped grow audiences, strengthen community engagement, and elevate two of the Southeast’s most iconic cultural institutions. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications for Cobb EMC and is the founder of The Branding Labs, a marketing and communications consulting firm serving businesses and nonprofit organizations throughout the region.

“The arts have the power to transform communities,” said Delaney. “Marietta already has an incredible foundation of artists, cultural organizations, public art, and community support for the arts. I am excited to build on that momentum by creating new opportunities for artistic expression, strengthening partnerships, and expanding access to the arts. Together, we can continue to make Marietta a vibrant destination where creativity flourishes, residents feel connected and inspired, and visitors experience the unique character and energy of our community.”

About the Marietta Arts Council

Marietta Arts Council, Inc. is a volunteer led 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to enriching the artistic and cultural landscape of the City of Marietta through advocacy, education, and public art. In 2018, The Marietta Arts Council partnered with the City of Marietta to create the inaugural Mountain to River TrailFest with performances, mural installations, and a sculpture garden along the trail ​connecting Lewis Park to Brown Park, running through downtown Marietta. Since then, the Council has partnered with private, public, and civic groups to expand its public art footprint across the City of Marietta through public art, murals, and placemaking.