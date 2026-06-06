Cobb County Issues 46 New Business Licenses During First Week of June

Cobb County issued 46 new business licenses during the week ending June 7, 2026, reflecting a broad mix of service providers, food businesses, health-related enterprises, contractors, consultants, and home-based ventures. Several new restaurants, childcare operations, healthcare services, and real estate investment firms appeared on this week’s list, alongside specialty businesses ranging from custom jewelry and dog training to art instruction and mobile food vending.

To view past new business listings as published in the Cobb County Courier, follow this link.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License # D.B.A / Business Name Mailing Address Issue Date / SIC Description OCC043842 AMERICA BEST FLOORS LLC 2070 Canton Rd, Unit 1, Marietta, GA 30066 06/02/2026 — Floor Covering Sales (Excluding Carpet) OCC043821 ANAM FINANCIAL SERVICES 1870 The Exchange SE, Ste 220 #252040, Atlanta, GA 30339 06/02/2026 — Financial Consultant OCC043858 BOOKE CONSULTING LLC 2166 W Village Ln, Smyrna, GA 30080 06/03/2026 — Computer & Data Processing Consultant OCC043870 BUILD AMERICA COMPLIANCE ADVISORS BACA LLC 5706 Pearson Rd, Powder Springs, GA 30127 06/04/2026 — Management Consultant OCC043837 BUILDERLAB LTD CO 444 Lower Shoreline Ct, Marietta, GA 30064 06/01/2026 — Construction Management OCC043853 BUNDLE OF JOY ACADEMY MA 4053 Oak Ferry Dr, Kennesaw, GA 30144 06/03/2026 — Day Care OCC043876 COLOR ME MINE MARIETTA 1115 Winding Branch Dr, Canton, GA 30114 06/05/2026 — Art Studio / Classes OCC043850 CORNERSTONE BAKERY 2865 Barrett Ct, Powder Springs, GA 30127 06/03/2026 — Cottage Food OCC043845 DELORENZ CONSTRUCTION LLC 5479 Amity Cove, Powder Springs, GA 30127 06/02/2026 — Real Estate Investments OCC043841 E KE PIZZA 2810 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339 06/02/2026 — Restaurant OCC043856 EIGHT THREE BAKERY LLC 3055 Robinson Forest Place, Powder Springs, GA 30127 06/03/2026 — Cottage Food BLR003634 ELEMENTS MASSAGE 1645 Lake Holcomb Ln, Marietta, GA 30062 06/01/2026 — Health Club / Spa OCC043861 ELEVATION AUTISM CENTER 11560 Great Oaks Way, Ste 300, Alpharetta, GA 30022 06/03/2026 — Health & Allied Services OCC043867 ESTHIOLOGY SCIENCE 2180 Major Loring Way SW, Marietta, GA 30064 06/04/2026 — Esthetician OCC043875 HAMMER & FRAME LLC 6033 Fords Lake Ct NW, Acworth, GA 30101 06/05/2026 — Real Estate Investments OCC043838 HAND & HART 4620 Chattahoochee, Marietta, GA 30067 06/01/2026 — Merchandise & Service Broker OCC043844 HERITAGE PIN CO. LLC 4286 Bristlecone Dr NW, Marietta, GA 30064 06/02/2026 — Merchandise & Service Broker OCC043865 IMMACULATE TOUCH SOLUTIONS LLC 5341 Hiram Rd, Powder Springs, GA 30127 06/04/2026 — Janitorial Service OCC043879 INTEGRITY FINISHES INC 2437 Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 30066 06/05/2026 — Business Management Office OCC043862 J&J USED CAR LLC PO Box 7553, Marietta, GA 30065 06/04/2026 — Used Auto Dealer OCC043864 JUNK SHOT-JUNK REMOVAL & VALET TRASH ON NORTH ATLANTA 3101 Cobb Pkwy, Suite 124, Atlanta, GA 30339 06/04/2026 — Hauling Contractor OCC043859 JUST BRAIDED 50 Ernest Barrett Pkwy, Ste 126, Marietta, GA 30066 06/03/2026 — Hair Braiding OCC043855 LA CASITA 2325 Powder Springs Rd, Suite 300, Marietta, GA 30064 06/03/2026 — Restaurant OCC043851 LAWNMASTER LANDSCAPE SERVICES 1686 Hollander Ct, Marietta, GA 30066 06/03/2026 — Landscaping Contractor OCC043849 MARCELLA PEACH 4417 Blowing Wind Dr, Acworth, GA 30101 06/02/2026 — Education Consultant OCC043871 MERIDIAN UNDERGROUND LLC 742 Kennesaw Due West Rd, Kennesaw, GA 30152 06/04/2026 — Surveying Service OCC043863 MOTION REHABILITATION 2253 Northwest Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA 30067 06/04/2026 — Physical Therapist ALC003636 NEW ASIAN TASTE 2941 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 06/02/2026 — Restaurant OCC043872 OWL-TACTICS LLC 4102 Horsebit Trl, Powder Springs, GA 30127 06/05/2026 — Education Consultant OCC043846 PENCOVE LLC 1870 The Exchange SE, Ste 220 PMB 277739, Atlanta, GA 30339 06/02/2026 — Management Consultant OCC043874 PERSONAL HOME CARE OF ATLANTA 1640 Powers Ferry Rd, Bldg 11 Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30067 06/05/2026 — Health & Allied Services OCC043868 PINK POPPY TRADING POST 480 Tiberlea Lake Dr SE, Marietta, GA 30067 06/04/2026 — Custom Jewelry OCC043836 PRECISION BATH LLC 5365 Basswood Honey Loop, Apopka, FL 32712 06/01/2026 — Handyman OCC043854 PREMIER CHILDCARE LEARNING ACADEMY 9343 Thomas Road, Jonesboro, GA 30238 06/03/2026 — Day Care OCC043839 PRESTIGE SIGNATURE HOME CARE LLC 2825 Windy Hill Rd, Ste 8101, Marietta, GA 30067 06/01/2026 — Health & Allied Services OCC043847 PROPER SAUNA 5341 Curry Ct, Marietta, GA 30068 06/02/2026 — Health & Allied Services OCC043860 RIVER SIGN SYSTEMS 4626 Miller Rd, Ste F, Columbus, GA 31909 06/02/2026 — Sign Erection OCC043873 SLUSH ME CRAZY 3111 Windy Circle SW, Marietta, GA 30064 06/05/2026 — Mobile Food Vendor OCC043843 SNOWSTRIPE SLIMES 348 Indian Hills Trl, Marietta, GA 30068 06/02/2026 — Merchandise & Service Broker OCC043869 TAMI KARIM 7822 Cambridge Dr, Douglasville, GA 30134 06/04/2026 — Beauty Shop OCC043866 TODO FRITO 2359 Windy Hill Rd, Suite 200, Marietta, GA 30067 06/04/2026 — Restaurant OCC043840 TROKITAS SHOP 2000 S Cobb Dr, Marietta, GA 30060 06/01/2026 — Mobile Auto Repair OCC043881 UNLEASHED POTENTIALS 3295 Belmont Glen Dr SE, Marietta, GA 30067 06/05/2026 — Small Animal Training OCC043835 VALOR CARE LLC 3538 W Hampton Dr, Marietta, GA 30064 06/01/2026 — Health & Allied Services OCC043857 VERIDIAN CLEANING SERVICES 518 Windcliff Dr SE, Marietta, GA 30067 06/03/2026 — Janitorial Service OCC043852 WEEMS CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC 4110 Caldera Xing, Powder Springs, GA 30127 06/03/2026 — Real Estate Investments

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.