Cobb County Issues 46 New Business Licenses During First Week of June

Cobb County issued 46 new business licenses during the week ending June 7, 2026, reflecting a broad mix of service providers, food businesses, health-related enterprises, contractors, consultants, and home-based ventures. Several new restaurants, childcare operations, healthcare services, and real estate investment firms appeared on this week’s list, alongside specialty businesses ranging from custom jewelry and dog training to art instruction and mobile food vending.
To view past new business listings as published in the Cobb County Courier, follow this link.
These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.
We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.
|License #
|D.B.A / Business Name
|Mailing Address
|Issue Date / SIC Description
|OCC043842
|AMERICA BEST FLOORS LLC
|2070 Canton Rd, Unit 1, Marietta, GA 30066
|06/02/2026 — Floor Covering Sales (Excluding Carpet)
|OCC043821
|ANAM FINANCIAL SERVICES
|1870 The Exchange SE, Ste 220 #252040, Atlanta, GA 30339
|06/02/2026 — Financial Consultant
|OCC043858
|BOOKE CONSULTING LLC
|2166 W Village Ln, Smyrna, GA 30080
|06/03/2026 — Computer & Data Processing Consultant
|OCC043870
|BUILD AMERICA COMPLIANCE ADVISORS BACA LLC
|5706 Pearson Rd, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|06/04/2026 — Management Consultant
|OCC043837
|BUILDERLAB LTD CO
|444 Lower Shoreline Ct, Marietta, GA 30064
|06/01/2026 — Construction Management
|OCC043853
|BUNDLE OF JOY ACADEMY MA
|4053 Oak Ferry Dr, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|06/03/2026 — Day Care
|OCC043876
|COLOR ME MINE MARIETTA
|1115 Winding Branch Dr, Canton, GA 30114
|06/05/2026 — Art Studio / Classes
|OCC043850
|CORNERSTONE BAKERY
|2865 Barrett Ct, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|06/03/2026 — Cottage Food
|OCC043845
|DELORENZ CONSTRUCTION LLC
|5479 Amity Cove, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|06/02/2026 — Real Estate Investments
|OCC043841
|E KE PIZZA
|2810 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
|06/02/2026 — Restaurant
|OCC043856
|EIGHT THREE BAKERY LLC
|3055 Robinson Forest Place, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|06/03/2026 — Cottage Food
|BLR003634
|ELEMENTS MASSAGE
|1645 Lake Holcomb Ln, Marietta, GA 30062
|06/01/2026 — Health Club / Spa
|OCC043861
|ELEVATION AUTISM CENTER
|11560 Great Oaks Way, Ste 300, Alpharetta, GA 30022
|06/03/2026 — Health & Allied Services
|OCC043867
|ESTHIOLOGY SCIENCE
|2180 Major Loring Way SW, Marietta, GA 30064
|06/04/2026 — Esthetician
|OCC043875
|HAMMER & FRAME LLC
|6033 Fords Lake Ct NW, Acworth, GA 30101
|06/05/2026 — Real Estate Investments
|OCC043838
|HAND & HART
|4620 Chattahoochee, Marietta, GA 30067
|06/01/2026 — Merchandise & Service Broker
|OCC043844
|HERITAGE PIN CO. LLC
|4286 Bristlecone Dr NW, Marietta, GA 30064
|06/02/2026 — Merchandise & Service Broker
|OCC043865
|IMMACULATE TOUCH SOLUTIONS LLC
|5341 Hiram Rd, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|06/04/2026 — Janitorial Service
|OCC043879
|INTEGRITY FINISHES INC
|2437 Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 30066
|06/05/2026 — Business Management Office
|OCC043862
|J&J USED CAR LLC
|PO Box 7553, Marietta, GA 30065
|06/04/2026 — Used Auto Dealer
|OCC043864
|JUNK SHOT-JUNK REMOVAL & VALET TRASH ON NORTH ATLANTA
|3101 Cobb Pkwy, Suite 124, Atlanta, GA 30339
|06/04/2026 — Hauling Contractor
|OCC043859
|JUST BRAIDED
|50 Ernest Barrett Pkwy, Ste 126, Marietta, GA 30066
|06/03/2026 — Hair Braiding
|OCC043855
|LA CASITA
|2325 Powder Springs Rd, Suite 300, Marietta, GA 30064
|06/03/2026 — Restaurant
|OCC043851
|LAWNMASTER LANDSCAPE SERVICES
|1686 Hollander Ct, Marietta, GA 30066
|06/03/2026 — Landscaping Contractor
|OCC043849
|MARCELLA PEACH
|4417 Blowing Wind Dr, Acworth, GA 30101
|06/02/2026 — Education Consultant
|OCC043871
|MERIDIAN UNDERGROUND LLC
|742 Kennesaw Due West Rd, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|06/04/2026 — Surveying Service
|OCC043863
|MOTION REHABILITATION
|2253 Northwest Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA 30067
|06/04/2026 — Physical Therapist
|ALC003636
|NEW ASIAN TASTE
|2941 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|06/02/2026 — Restaurant
|OCC043872
|OWL-TACTICS LLC
|4102 Horsebit Trl, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|06/05/2026 — Education Consultant
|OCC043846
|PENCOVE LLC
|1870 The Exchange SE, Ste 220 PMB 277739, Atlanta, GA 30339
|06/02/2026 — Management Consultant
|OCC043874
|PERSONAL HOME CARE OF ATLANTA
|1640 Powers Ferry Rd, Bldg 11 Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30067
|06/05/2026 — Health & Allied Services
|OCC043868
|PINK POPPY TRADING POST
|480 Tiberlea Lake Dr SE, Marietta, GA 30067
|06/04/2026 — Custom Jewelry
|OCC043836
|PRECISION BATH LLC
|5365 Basswood Honey Loop, Apopka, FL 32712
|06/01/2026 — Handyman
|OCC043854
|PREMIER CHILDCARE LEARNING ACADEMY
|9343 Thomas Road, Jonesboro, GA 30238
|06/03/2026 — Day Care
|OCC043839
|PRESTIGE SIGNATURE HOME CARE LLC
|2825 Windy Hill Rd, Ste 8101, Marietta, GA 30067
|06/01/2026 — Health & Allied Services
|OCC043847
|PROPER SAUNA
|5341 Curry Ct, Marietta, GA 30068
|06/02/2026 — Health & Allied Services
|OCC043860
|RIVER SIGN SYSTEMS
|4626 Miller Rd, Ste F, Columbus, GA 31909
|06/02/2026 — Sign Erection
|OCC043873
|SLUSH ME CRAZY
|3111 Windy Circle SW, Marietta, GA 30064
|06/05/2026 — Mobile Food Vendor
|OCC043843
|SNOWSTRIPE SLIMES
|348 Indian Hills Trl, Marietta, GA 30068
|06/02/2026 — Merchandise & Service Broker
|OCC043869
|TAMI KARIM
|7822 Cambridge Dr, Douglasville, GA 30134
|06/04/2026 — Beauty Shop
|OCC043866
|TODO FRITO
|2359 Windy Hill Rd, Suite 200, Marietta, GA 30067
|06/04/2026 — Restaurant
|OCC043840
|TROKITAS SHOP
|2000 S Cobb Dr, Marietta, GA 30060
|06/01/2026 — Mobile Auto Repair
|OCC043881
|UNLEASHED POTENTIALS
|3295 Belmont Glen Dr SE, Marietta, GA 30067
|06/05/2026 — Small Animal Training
|OCC043835
|VALOR CARE LLC
|3538 W Hampton Dr, Marietta, GA 30064
|06/01/2026 — Health & Allied Services
|OCC043857
|VERIDIAN CLEANING SERVICES
|518 Windcliff Dr SE, Marietta, GA 30067
|06/03/2026 — Janitorial Service
|OCC043852
|WEEMS CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC
|4110 Caldera Xing, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|06/03/2026 — Real Estate Investments
Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.
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