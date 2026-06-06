Cobb County Issues 46 New Business Licenses During First Week of June

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Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 6, 2026

Cobb County issued 46 new business licenses during the week ending June 7, 2026, reflecting a broad mix of service providers, food businesses, health-related enterprises, contractors, consultants, and home-based ventures. Several new restaurants, childcare operations, healthcare services, and real estate investment firms appeared on this week’s list, alongside specialty businesses ranging from custom jewelry and dog training to art instruction and mobile food vending.

To view past new business listings as published in the Cobb County Courier, follow this link.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License #D.B.A / Business NameMailing AddressIssue Date / SIC Description
OCC043842AMERICA BEST FLOORS LLC2070 Canton Rd, Unit 1, Marietta, GA 3006606/02/2026 — Floor Covering Sales (Excluding Carpet)
OCC043821ANAM FINANCIAL SERVICES1870 The Exchange SE, Ste 220 #252040, Atlanta, GA 3033906/02/2026 — Financial Consultant
OCC043858BOOKE CONSULTING LLC2166 W Village Ln, Smyrna, GA 3008006/03/2026 — Computer & Data Processing Consultant
OCC043870BUILD AMERICA COMPLIANCE ADVISORS BACA LLC5706 Pearson Rd, Powder Springs, GA 3012706/04/2026 — Management Consultant
OCC043837BUILDERLAB LTD CO444 Lower Shoreline Ct, Marietta, GA 3006406/01/2026 — Construction Management
OCC043853BUNDLE OF JOY ACADEMY MA4053 Oak Ferry Dr, Kennesaw, GA 3014406/03/2026 — Day Care
OCC043876COLOR ME MINE MARIETTA1115 Winding Branch Dr, Canton, GA 3011406/05/2026 — Art Studio / Classes
OCC043850CORNERSTONE BAKERY2865 Barrett Ct, Powder Springs, GA 3012706/03/2026 — Cottage Food
OCC043845DELORENZ CONSTRUCTION LLC5479 Amity Cove, Powder Springs, GA 3012706/02/2026 — Real Estate Investments
OCC043841E KE PIZZA2810 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 3033906/02/2026 — Restaurant
OCC043856EIGHT THREE BAKERY LLC3055 Robinson Forest Place, Powder Springs, GA 3012706/03/2026 — Cottage Food
BLR003634ELEMENTS MASSAGE1645 Lake Holcomb Ln, Marietta, GA 3006206/01/2026 — Health Club / Spa
OCC043861ELEVATION AUTISM CENTER11560 Great Oaks Way, Ste 300, Alpharetta, GA 3002206/03/2026 — Health & Allied Services
OCC043867ESTHIOLOGY SCIENCE2180 Major Loring Way SW, Marietta, GA 3006406/04/2026 — Esthetician
OCC043875HAMMER & FRAME LLC6033 Fords Lake Ct NW, Acworth, GA 3010106/05/2026 — Real Estate Investments
OCC043838HAND & HART4620 Chattahoochee, Marietta, GA 3006706/01/2026 — Merchandise & Service Broker
OCC043844HERITAGE PIN CO. LLC4286 Bristlecone Dr NW, Marietta, GA 3006406/02/2026 — Merchandise & Service Broker
OCC043865IMMACULATE TOUCH SOLUTIONS LLC5341 Hiram Rd, Powder Springs, GA 3012706/04/2026 — Janitorial Service
OCC043879INTEGRITY FINISHES INC2437 Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 3006606/05/2026 — Business Management Office
OCC043862J&J USED CAR LLCPO Box 7553, Marietta, GA 3006506/04/2026 — Used Auto Dealer
OCC043864JUNK SHOT-JUNK REMOVAL & VALET TRASH ON NORTH ATLANTA3101 Cobb Pkwy, Suite 124, Atlanta, GA 3033906/04/2026 — Hauling Contractor
OCC043859JUST BRAIDED50 Ernest Barrett Pkwy, Ste 126, Marietta, GA 3006606/03/2026 — Hair Braiding
OCC043855LA CASITA2325 Powder Springs Rd, Suite 300, Marietta, GA 3006406/03/2026 — Restaurant
OCC043851LAWNMASTER LANDSCAPE SERVICES1686 Hollander Ct, Marietta, GA 3006606/03/2026 — Landscaping Contractor
OCC043849MARCELLA PEACH4417 Blowing Wind Dr, Acworth, GA 3010106/02/2026 — Education Consultant
OCC043871MERIDIAN UNDERGROUND LLC742 Kennesaw Due West Rd, Kennesaw, GA 3015206/04/2026 — Surveying Service
OCC043863MOTION REHABILITATION2253 Northwest Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA 3006706/04/2026 — Physical Therapist
ALC003636NEW ASIAN TASTE2941 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA 3014406/02/2026 — Restaurant
OCC043872OWL-TACTICS LLC4102 Horsebit Trl, Powder Springs, GA 3012706/05/2026 — Education Consultant
OCC043846PENCOVE LLC1870 The Exchange SE, Ste 220 PMB 277739, Atlanta, GA 3033906/02/2026 — Management Consultant
OCC043874PERSONAL HOME CARE OF ATLANTA1640 Powers Ferry Rd, Bldg 11 Ste 200, Marietta, GA 3006706/05/2026 — Health & Allied Services
OCC043868PINK POPPY TRADING POST480 Tiberlea Lake Dr SE, Marietta, GA 3006706/04/2026 — Custom Jewelry
OCC043836PRECISION BATH LLC5365 Basswood Honey Loop, Apopka, FL 3271206/01/2026 — Handyman
OCC043854PREMIER CHILDCARE LEARNING ACADEMY9343 Thomas Road, Jonesboro, GA 3023806/03/2026 — Day Care
OCC043839PRESTIGE SIGNATURE HOME CARE LLC2825 Windy Hill Rd, Ste 8101, Marietta, GA 3006706/01/2026 — Health & Allied Services
OCC043847PROPER SAUNA5341 Curry Ct, Marietta, GA 3006806/02/2026 — Health & Allied Services
OCC043860RIVER SIGN SYSTEMS4626 Miller Rd, Ste F, Columbus, GA 3190906/02/2026 — Sign Erection
OCC043873SLUSH ME CRAZY3111 Windy Circle SW, Marietta, GA 3006406/05/2026 — Mobile Food Vendor
OCC043843SNOWSTRIPE SLIMES348 Indian Hills Trl, Marietta, GA 3006806/02/2026 — Merchandise & Service Broker
OCC043869TAMI KARIM7822 Cambridge Dr, Douglasville, GA 3013406/04/2026 — Beauty Shop
OCC043866TODO FRITO2359 Windy Hill Rd, Suite 200, Marietta, GA 3006706/04/2026 — Restaurant
OCC043840TROKITAS SHOP2000 S Cobb Dr, Marietta, GA 3006006/01/2026 — Mobile Auto Repair
OCC043881UNLEASHED POTENTIALS3295 Belmont Glen Dr SE, Marietta, GA 3006706/05/2026 — Small Animal Training
OCC043835VALOR CARE LLC3538 W Hampton Dr, Marietta, GA 3006406/01/2026 — Health & Allied Services
OCC043857VERIDIAN CLEANING SERVICES518 Windcliff Dr SE, Marietta, GA 3006706/03/2026 — Janitorial Service
OCC043852WEEMS CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC4110 Caldera Xing, Powder Springs, GA 3012706/03/2026 — Real Estate Investments

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.

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