Powder Springs Christmas Parade: Friday December 1

The City of Powder Springs distributed the following press release about their upcoming Christmas Parade to be held on Dec 1, 2023.

Santa Claus is once again coming to Powder Springs as part of the city’s annual Christmas Parade, which is set for the first Friday in December — Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

A number of community participants including local businesses, nonprofits and individuals will lead the way for the McEachern High School Band to usher Santa down Marietta Street and into Thurman Springs Park!

From its starting point at the Powder Springs Library, the parade will circle onto Marietta Street via Old Austell Road, traveling toward downtown before concluding at Thurman Springs Park, where the fun will continue within the park and at the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater, which will be the site of the Tree Lighting Ceremony around 7:30 p.m. Drivers traveling through the city around this time should be aware that affected roads may be blocked until the conclusion of the parade.

Complimentary Santa photos, cookies and cocoa will be offered during the tree lighting event, which will also feature holiday performances from local groups.

New for 2023 is a “Christmas Village,” opening after the lighting of the Christmas tree, which will offer lots of holiday fun and family entertainment.

The holiday fun doesn’t end Friday, though, as on Saturday, Dec. 2, and running through Jan. 4, families can complete the “Reindeer Scavenger Hunt” that will have participants hunt for missing reindeer across the city.

Once completing the “Reindeer Scavenger Hunt,” participants can stop by The Book Worm Bookstore at 4451 Marietta St. to pick up a special prize bag. Details of the scavenger hunt will be available on the city’s website, cityofpowdersprings.org, starting in December.

The City of Powder Springs welcomes all residents and visitors to take part in this holiday fun on the way to an exciting new year in 2024!

For more information on these holiday events, contact Michele Coursey, Event Coordinator, at mcoursey@cityofpowdersprings.org.

About Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883. To read the original incorporation act from the State of Georgia please visit this link.

The area before incorporation had been known as Gunpowder Springs, possibly because of the dark sand in the water.

Powder Springs is the sixth largest city in Cobb County, larger only than nearby Austell.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs (estimates are periodically updated on the Census Bureau website, so visit the link above for the latest estimates):

Population Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 17,083 Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021) 16,901 Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021) 1.1% Population, Census, April 1, 2020 16,887 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 13,940 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 6.6% Persons under 18 years, percent 24.3% Persons 65 years and over, percent 14.6% Female persons, percent 56.8% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 34.2% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 56.0% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, perwhich iscent(a) 1.3% Asian alone, percent(a) 1.5% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0% Two or More Races, percent 2.9% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 14.7% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 29.5% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2016-2020 1,356 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 9.6% Housing Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021) X Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 80.1% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $181,000 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,328 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $453 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,296 Building permits, 2021 X Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2016-2020 5,570 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.72 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 89.1% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 15.2% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 94.6% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 91.1% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 94.1% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 39.4% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 8.6% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 9.4% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 67.6% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 63.5% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 29,526 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 39,184 Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 7,540 Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 181,543 Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c) $12,102 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 37.6 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $72,810 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $32,601 Persons in poverty, percent 6.3%

Businesses Total employer establishments, 2020 X Total employment, 2020 X Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000) X Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020 X Total nonemployer establishments, 2019 X All employer firms, Reference year 2017 300 Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 134 Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 S Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 S Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 170 Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 S Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 247

7.17

Geography Population per square mile, 2020 2,288.5 Population per square mile, 2010 1,944.7 Land area in square miles, 2020 7.38 Land area in square miles, 2010

