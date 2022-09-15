Marty Ferrell appointed as Marietta police chief

Now it’s official.
Marty Ferrell, who had been interim chief of the Marietta Police Department, has been officially hired as police chief. City Manager Bill Bruton Jr. had previously recommended the appointment.
“It was a great honor to be able to recommend Marty Ferrell to become our next Chief of Police,” said Bruton in the news release announcing the appointment. “Chief Ferrell has a long and distinguished career of dedicated service to the Marietta Police Department and the greater Marietta community. His appointment continues the tradition of exceptional leadership for one of the best police agencies in the State of Georgia.”
The vote took place at a Special Called Meeting of the Marietta City Council on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, convened at 5:30 p.m.
“Today is an incredibly special day for me,” said Chief Ferrell. “I’m completely humbled and honored to be selected as Marietta’s next Police Chief. I am grateful to the Mayor, City Council, and City Manager, for placing their trust in me to lead the great men and women of MPD.
“The City of Marietta is my home and I have deep roots in this community that I love,” he said. ” I look forward to partnering with our citizens to continually enhance our quality of life in Marietta through on-going community policing efforts.”
You can read the complete announcement on the City of Marietta website, including a description of the roles played by Chief Ferrell at the Marietta Police Department, by following this link.
