Bipartisan Support For Dreamers Still Exists Among All Americans

By John A. Tures, Professor of Political Science, LaGrange College

It’s hard to believe, but there used to be a lot more bipartisan unity among Republican and Democratic politicians when it came to the status of “Dreamers,” undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children. But among all Americans not in political office, support for a path to legal status remains very strong. Elected officials need to take that into account when the government tries to make life a lot harder for people in the DACA Program.

DACA stands for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which is a program created in 2012. It does some good, like providing temporary protection from deportation, and enables Dreamers to get work permits. But, as with all compromises, it didn’t offer citizenship or a plan for it. That’s something our government should get to work on, if its leaders feel compelled to follow the will of the people on the subject.

Nearly 75 percent of U.S. adults support granting permanent legal status to these Dreamers in the DACA Program, according to the Pew Research Center’s polling group. You may not be surprised to learn that Democrats are all for it. But among Republicans and those leaning Republican, support for legal status for immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children is at 54 percent, with only 43 percent in opposition.

Every ethnic group is in support of this policy, from whites (69 percent), to African-Americans (82 percent), Asian-Americans (72 percent) and Hispanics (88 percent).

And it’s not just for Dreamers. Pew polls show similar support for all undocumented immigrants to “have a way to stay in [the] U.S. legally, if certain requirements are met.” It surprised me that with that caveat, support for these immigrants has even higher support among all groups, even whites and Republicans, than the poll on DACA recipients!

The Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration revealed in June of 2025 “In higher education, the Dreamer community includes not only students but also alumni, faculty, and staff. Dreamers contribute billions of dollars in tax revenue annually, bolstering both local and national economies. They fill critical roles in STEM fields—helping drive innovation, address workforce needs, and strengthen U.S. competitiveness in sectors such as healthcare, engineering, and technology.” If more Americans knew this, support for Dreamers would probably rise even higher.

Reform can’t come soon enough for America’s Dreamers, who often have to hide in this country as if they are guilty of a terrible crime against another person. There are been stories of Dreamers being detained by ICE after minor traffic violations, or having raids for those about to graduate, or for those who show up for immigration court. That doesn’t sound like the America you and I know.

Back in 2001, Republican Governor of Texas Rick Perry backed a measure that made college more affordable for Dreamers, a move followed by other states, as noted by The Wall Street Journal . President Donald Trump has said “he wanted to work with Democrats and Republicans on a plan ‘to do something about the Dreamers,’” according to NBC News.

Let’s hope he listens to what the American people want on this subject, instead of those who would prioritize deporting Dreamers over pursuing dangerous criminals, no matter where they might have been born. You don’t need a Pew poll to know what the average American thinks about that choice.

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His “X” account is JohnTures2.